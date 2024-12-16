Syrian Ambassador: Assad’s Fall Fueled by Opposition, Not Foreign Influence

Jakarta. Syrian Ambassador to Indonesia, Abdul Monem Annan, stated that the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime was the direct result of the opposition’s resistance and the will of the Syrian people.

In an online discussion in Jakarta on Wednesday, Annan emphasized that Syria's unrest stemmed from the people's struggle against an oppressive regime, not the broader regional conflicts, such as the one between Hamas and Israel.

"The situation in Syria is entirely due to the resistance from the opposition and reflects the desire of the Syrian people," Annan said in Arabic.

Annan dismissed any connection between Syria’s turmoil and the regional unrest, explaining that the Syrian people have long sought to escape the authoritarian rule of Assad, who has been engaged in conflict with his opposition since 2011.

The ambassador also condemned Assad’s regime for its war crimes, particularly the infamous Saydnaya prison, which he compared to the brutal torture facilities of Vietnam. "What happened in Syria is unimaginable. Saydnaya is one of the most notorious symbols of Assad's cruelty," he said.

When asked about the possible role of the United States in the fall of Assad's regime, Annan was firm in asserting that the opposition’s victory had no connection to US intervention. "There is no connection with the United States," he affirmed.

Since Damascus fell on December 8 and Assad fled to Moscow, Syria’s transition has been relatively smooth, with minimal reports of reprisals, revenge killings, or sectarian violence. However, the new leadership, formed by former opposition forces led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a group once linked to Al-Qaeda and considered a terrorist organization by the EU and US, has yet to lay out a clear governance plan.

Annan addressed the role of HTS leader Abu Mohammad al-Julani, acknowledging that while al-Julani was once associated with Al-Qaeda, he had distanced himself from the extremist group. "He now focuses solely on liberating Syria from Assad’s brutal rule," Annan said.

Meanwhile, European Union nations have set out conditions for lifting sanctions on Syria and providing aid to the country, demanding that Syria’s interim government prepare for a peaceful political future involving all minority groups, without the influence of extremism or former allies Russia and Iran.

In the wake of his ouster, former President Assad said he had no plans to leave the country after Damascus fell but was evacuated by the Russian military following an attack on their base in western Syria. Assad's departure to a Russian base in Latakia on Dec. 8 marked a dramatic turn in the conflict, as he had planned to continue fighting from there.



“At no point during these events did I consider stepping down or seeking refuge, nor was such proposal made by any individual or party,” Assad said in the English text of his statement. “The only course of action was to continue fighting against the terrorist onslaught.”

