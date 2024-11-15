Tangerang Policeman Shot by Motorcycle Thief

Wahroni
November 15, 2024 | 11:33 am
This video capture shows a suspected motorcycle thief firing at police officer Wiratama in Tangerang City, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (Videography)
This video capture shows a suspected motorcycle thief firing at police officer Wiratama in Tangerang City, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (Videography)

Jakarta.  A policeman was shot while attempting to thwart a motorcycle theft in the Cengkareng area, West Jakarta on Thursday. 

The incident occurred when Police 1st Sub-Inspector Wiratama caught two men trying to steal a scooter on Nangka 1 Street and immediately approached them. He is a member of the Tangerang City Police's anti-vehicle theft unit.

One of the suspects opened fire at him and fled the scene. Wiratama was injured in the left thigh and rushed to hospital, Tangerang City Police Chief Zain Dwi Nugroho said.

"Our officer was shot by one of the suspects who pulled out a firearm from under his shirt and fired at Wiratama," Zain said,  adding that one suspect is now in police custody.

"Another suspect is still on the run -- the one who was carrying the firearm," he said.

The shooting incident was caught by a nearby security camera and the video quickly went viral on social media. 

"Please pray that the gunshot wound sustained by our officer is not serious, and he is currently receiving medical care," Zain said.

