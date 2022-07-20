Teaching Institutions should be Included in National Education System Bill

Enggartiasto Lukita, center, chairman of the Alumni Association of Indonesian Education University (IKA UPI), speaks at a news conference in Jakarta on July 19, 2022. (Emral Firiansyah)

Jakarta. A group of state university chancellors and prominent education figures on Tuesday demanded the specific mention of the Educational Institution for Teachers, or LPTK, in the Bill on the National Education System.

The bill fails to mention the LPTK, causing concern about the future of the very important institution.

"In our opinions, the Bill on the National Education System must explicitly carry articles on the LPTK because the subsequent phases such as the explanatory sections of the law, the government regulations, and the ministerial decrees will ultimately take reference from this particular law," said Enggartiasto Lukita, chairman of the Alumni Association of Indonesian Education University (IKA UPI).

He delivered the remarks after a gathering with 12 chancellors of state universities formerly known as the institute of teaching and education, or IKIP, in Jakarta.

Enggartiasto argued that the LPTK plays a pivotal role in the national education system because it is the only institution authorized to provide teaching certification for elementary and medium levels of schools.

But the former trade minister also asked the government to evaluate and improve the quality of the rapidly growing number of LPTK. He said the issuance of LPTK permits must be regulated in the new law to ensure a quality education system in accordance with the present situation.

LPTK operators are ready to improve and adapt to changes, including the introduction of a new curriculum, he said.

“We are ready to do that. LPTK can rewrite [curriculum] and evaluate because LPTK operators are qualified persons," Enggartiasto said.

The gathering also sought to provide valuable inputs to the government regarding the necessary parameters and conditions for the establishment of LPTK so that it can produce quality teachers, he said.

Enggartiasto reminded the key message from President Joko Widodo that the education system should focus on human development and help supply new entrepreneurs and a professional labor force.

"We in the LPTK share the interest of shaping the bill on the National Education System to become result-oriented before being enacted into law. We are fully aware of the fact that regulating the education system in an archipelagic country as big as Indonesia is never an easy task," Enggratiasto said.

The graduate of Indonesian Education University (UPI) said he believed the bill is prepared well, but it needs fine-tuning.

The group will officially submit their recommendations to the government and the House of Representatives’ education commission shortly, he added.

The following are the recommendations agreed upon during the gathering:

1. The amendment of the Law on the National Education System needs thorough and comprehensive reviews.

2. The rush in drafting the Law on the National Education System will not produce a visionary law and in turn prevent progress in the national education.

3. The Education, Culture, Research, and Technology Ministry needs to establish a working committee on the Bill on the National Education System with the participation of all stakeholders to design the national education roadmap and draft the bill.

4. The government needs to provide a residential education system for teachers at LPTK to achieve efficiency and produce quality teachers.

5. The government must include LPTK as a key component of the Bill on the National Education System.