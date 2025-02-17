Tech Firm CEO Christopher Millenio Reported Missing in Bantul

Bantul. Christopher Farrel Millenio Kusuma, the CEO of the data compression startup Kecilin, has been reported missing in Bantul Regency, Yogyakarta Province.

The news surfaced after two residents discovered his personal belongings at Pandan Payung Beach, Kretek, Bantul, around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The items were found inside a white plastic bag containing a wallet, a cellphone, clothing, and letters with personal messages and apologies to his family. The residents, Yasminah and Wahyu Supriyadi, immediately reported their findings to the police.

Bantul Police spokesman I Nengah Jeffry confirmed that the recovered items included a wallet with an ID card bearing Christopher’s name, a Xiaomi cellphone, a wristwatch, a pair of shoes, a black T-shirt, and a black jumper.

"The Bantul Police have conducted search operations along the coastline and in the waters, but so far, no results have been found," Jeffry said.

According to Christopher’s family, he left home four days before his belongings were discovered and has not been heard from since.

