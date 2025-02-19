Technology Minister Satryo’s Official Residence Vacated Amid Reshuffle Rumors

Jakarta. The official residence of Higher Education, Science, and Technology Minister Satryo Soemantri Brodjonegoro has been vacated, an official confirmed on Wednesday, fueling speculation that he may be the first cabinet member to be replaced in President Prabowo Subianto’s administration.

“I have no further information, but the official residence of the higher education minister has been vacated,” said Cabinet Secretary Major Teddy Indra Wijaya.

Teddy also confirmed that the president will appoint new state officials later in the afternoon but declined to provide further details.

Satryo has faced mounting criticism in recent weeks after employees in his ministry staged a protest last month, expressing dissatisfaction with his leadership.

Advertisement

He came under pressure to resign after allegations surfaced that he had dismissed several key staff members without notice and displayed a short temper in handling internal affairs.

Tensions escalated further when an audio recording circulated online, allegedly capturing Satryo verbally and physically confronting a worker over water supply issues at his official residence.

Satryo has denied wrongdoing, claiming that he only reassigned staff members rather than firing them. He attributed the unrest to a large-scale reshuffle within the ministry, which he said was necessary due to the division of responsibilities between the ministries overseeing education, science, and culture.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: