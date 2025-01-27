Tens of Thousands Return to Devastated Northern Gaza as Israel Lifts Closure Under Truce

Gaza. Tens of thousands of Palestinians streamed into the most heavily damaged part of the Gaza Strip on Monday after Israel lifted its closure of the northern region for the first time since the early days of the 15-month war with Hamas, in line with a fragile ceasefire.

Meanwhile, Israel announced that a Hamas list revealed eight of the 33 hostages slated for release in the truce's first phase are dead. For families waiting for news of loved ones, the uncertainty about whether the hostages are alive or dead has been agonizing, especially with time running out.

On Monday, massive crowds of people, carrying their belongings, streamed along a main road near the coast. This marked a dramatic reversal of the mass exodus from the north at the war’s outset, which many Palestinians feared would become permanent.

For over a year, many Palestinians have been living in makeshift tent camps and schools-turned-shelters, eagerly awaiting the chance to return to their homes — even though many have likely been damaged or destroyed.

Yasmin Abu Amshah, a mother of three, said she walked 6 kilometers (nearly 4 miles) to reach her home in Gaza City. Although it was damaged, it was still livable, and she reunited with her younger sister for the first time in over a year.

“It was a long trip, but a happy one,” she said. “The most important thing is that we returned.”

For many, the return was a sign of steadfastness after Israel’s military campaign, launched in response to the Hamas attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023. It was also seen as a rejection of former U.S. President Donald Trump’s suggestion to resettle large numbers of Palestinians in Egypt and Jordan.

‘The Joy of Return’

Ismail Abu Matter, a father of four, described the joyous scenes on the other side of the crossing, where people were singing, praying, and crying as they reunited with family members. Abu Matter’s ancestors were among the hundreds of thousands of Palestinians displaced during the 1948 Arab-Israeli war.

"It's the joy of return," he said. "We had thought we wouldn't return, like our ancestors."

The crossing's opening had been delayed by two days due to a dispute between Hamas and Israel, which accused the militant group of altering the order of hostages to be released in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. Mediators helped resolve the issue overnight.

Hamas called the return a "victory for our people, and a declaration of failure for the Israeli occupation."

The ceasefire aims to end the deadliest and most destructive conflict between Israel and Hamas, and secure the release of dozens of hostages taken during the October 7 attack. Militants killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducted another 250.

Israel’s response has resulted in over 47,000 Palestinian deaths, more than half of whom were women and children, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. Israel claims to have killed over 17,000 militants, though it has not provided evidence.

Hostage Status Update

Israel overnight received a list from Hamas confirming the status of hostages. According to government spokesman David Mencer, of the 33 hostages to be released in the first phase, eight are dead, and 25 are alive.

Approximately 90 hostages remain in Gaza. Before this announcement, Israel believed that at least 35 were dead.



The opening of the crossing had been delayed over a dispute regarding the release of a female civilian hostage, Arbel Yehoud, whom Israel insisted should be freed before four young female soldiers. Hamas accused Israel of violating the ceasefire by not opening the crossing.

Qatar, a key mediator with Hamas, announced that an agreement had been reached to release Yehoud, along with two other hostages, on Monday. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that Yehoud, along with soldier Agam Berger, would be released Thursday. Three other hostages are scheduled for release Saturday.

Starting at 7 a.m., Palestinians were allowed to cross on foot via a coastal road through the Netzarim corridor. A checkpoint for vehicles opened later on Gaza's main highway, with traffic backed up for about 3 kilometers (2 miles).

Under the ceasefire agreement, vehicles are to be inspected for weapons before entering northern Gaza, although the inspection process was unclear.

Defense Minister Israel Katz warned that Israel would enforce the ceasefire, and any violation or threat to Israeli forces would result in severe consequences.

The Road Ahead

Under the ceasefire’s first phase, Hamas is to release 33 hostages in exchange for the release of nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. So far, Hamas has freed seven hostages in exchange for over 300 prisoners, many serving life sentences for deadly attacks on Israelis.

The second phase, which is likely to be far more difficult, has yet to be negotiated. Hamas insists it will not release the remaining hostages unless Israel ends its military campaign, while Netanyahu has pledged to continue efforts to destroy Hamas and end its rule over Gaza, which has lasted for nearly 18 years.





