Tesla Explosion Near Trump Las Vegas Hotel Raises Terrorism Concerns

Associated Press
January 2, 2025 | 11:03 am
SHARE
Police block the area after a vehicle caught fire and exploded outside the lobby of President-elect Donald Trump
Police block the area after a vehicle caught fire and exploded outside the lobby of President-elect Donald Trump

Las Vegas. Firework mortars and gas canisters were found packed into the back of a Tesla Cybertruck that exploded outside President-elect Donald Trump's Las Vegas hotel early Wednesday. The blast killed a suspect inside the vehicle and injured seven others nearby, sparking an intense investigation into the possibility of terrorism.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and Clark County Fire Department officials confirmed that a person died inside the truck, while seven others suffered minor injuries. By late Wednesday afternoon, authorities were still working to retrieve the body and process the evidence from the vehicle. President Joe Biden was briefed on the explosion.

"Our top priority is to properly identify the individual involved in this incident," said Jeremy Schwartz, acting special agent in charge of the FBI's Las Vegas office. "After that, our next goal is to determine if this was an act of terrorism."

Sheriff Kevin McMahill stated that authorities know who rented the truck via the Turo app in Colorado but have not released the individual's name pending the identification of the deceased.

Security video from Tesla charging stations, provided by CEO Elon Musk, helped track the vehicle's movements, showing it arrived in Las Vegas around 7:30 a.m. and later drove into the valet area of the Trump International Hotel. It sat for 15 to 20 seconds before the explosion occurred.

Footage released during a news conference showed charred fireworks mortars, gas canisters, and other explosives piled in the truck's bed. The walls of the truck bed remained intact, suggesting the blast shot straight up rather than outward.

Musk confirmed Wednesday afternoon that the explosion was caused by large fireworks and/or a bomb in the truck's bed, unrelated to the vehicle itself. He also stated that the vehicle's telemetry showed no issues at the time of the explosion.

"I've never seen anything like this," Musk said in an earlier post on X, adding that his senior team was investigating the explosion.

Musk, a close ally of Trump, had been with the president-elect at Trump's New Year's Eve party in South Florida and was named to help lead an effort to reduce government size and spending.

When asked about political connections, McMahill acknowledged the potential concerns but stressed the ongoing investigation.

The explosion occurred hours after a truck was driven into a crowd in New Orleans' French Quarter on New Year's Day, killing at least 15 people. Police are investigating that incident as a potential terrorist attack.

"We are investigating any connection between this and what happened in New Orleans, as well as other global incidents," McMahill said. "Nothing is off the table."

Turo, the car rental platform, released a statement confirming cooperation with authorities and noting that neither renter had a criminal background that would have flagged them as security threats.

Witness Ana Bruce, visiting from Brazil, reported hearing three explosions. "The first one where we saw the fire, the second one, I guess, was the battery or something like that, and the third was the big one," Bruce said. "That’s when everyone was told to evacuate."

The explosion took place outside the Trump International Hotel, a 64-story building located just off the Las Vegas Strip. Eric Trump, the president-elect's son, praised the swift response of local law enforcement and the fire department in a post on X.

Tags:
#Terrorism
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Constitutional Court Repeals 20% Parliamentary Threshold for Presidential Nomination in Landmark Ruling
News 10 minutes ago

Constitutional Court Repeals 20% Parliamentary Threshold for Presidential Nomination in Landmark Ruling

 Article 222 of the General Elections Law has long been criticized for limiting citizens’ opportunities to run for the presidency.
From Spotify to Google Play: Gov’t to Return Money from Miscalculated VAT
Business 47 minutes ago

From Spotify to Google Play: Gov’t to Return Money from Miscalculated VAT

 Popular digital services such as Spotify and Google Play Store should have not been subject to the 12 percent value-added tax (VAT).
17-Year-Old Aceh Girl to Return Home After Alleged Abuse in Malaysia
News 3 hours ago

17-Year-Old Aceh Girl to Return Home After Alleged Abuse in Malaysia

 The Indonesian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur is assisting a 17-year-old Aceh girl, suspected of being a victim of human trafficking in Malaysia.
Small Businesses Left in the Dark as Free Nutritious Meal Program Nears Launch
News 3 hours ago

Small Businesses Left in the Dark as Free Nutritious Meal Program Nears Launch

 The MSME actors are complaining that the government has not yet held socialization regarding the free nutritious meal program
Year-End Sale Campaigns Record Rp 71.5 Trillion Transactions
Special Updates 4 hours ago

Year-End Sale Campaigns Record Rp 71.5 Trillion Transactions

 Many of these campaigns also focused on promoting sales of domestic goods.
News Index

Most Popular

Jokowi Slams OCCRP's Corruption Nomination: 'Prove It!'
1
Jokowi Slams OCCRP's Corruption Nomination: 'Prove It!'
2
Oil Spills Drive Tourists Away from Bali’s Candidasa Coast
3
The Foreign Investors Who Invested in Indonesia in 2024
4
Prabowo Announces 12% VAT Increase on Luxury Goods Starting January 2025
5
150,000 Flock to Jakarta's HI Roundabout to Celebrate the New Year
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED