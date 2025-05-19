Thai Court Suspends PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra Over Leaked Call With Hun Sen

Associated Press
July 1, 2025 | 3:53 pm
Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra arrives at Government House for a cabinet meeting in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, July 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra arrives at Government House for a cabinet meeting in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, July 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Bangkok. Thailand’s Constitutional Court on Tuesday suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra from office pending an ethics investigation over a leaked phone call with a senior Cambodian leader.

The court voted unanimously to accept a petition accusing Paetongtarn of breaching ethical standards and voted 7-2 to suspend her while the case is under review. Paetongtarn has 15 days to submit evidence in her defense.

The suspension follows growing public dissatisfaction with Paetongtarn’s handling of a border dispute with Cambodia, including a May 28 armed confrontation that left one Cambodian soldier dead. The leaked phone call, which took place while she was engaging in diplomacy with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen, triggered public protests and a wave of complaints.

Following the court’s decision, Paetongtarn said she would respect the legal process and defend herself, emphasizing that her only intention was to protect Thailand and preserve peace.

“I only thought about what to do to avoid trouble and armed confrontation so our soldiers would not suffer any loss. I could not accept it if I said something with another leader that could lead to negative consequences,” she said, thanking her supporters and apologizing to those upset by the leak.

Deputy Prime Minister Suriya Jungrungruangkit is expected to serve as acting prime minister, although there has been no official confirmation.

Earlier Tuesday, King Maha Vajiralongkorn endorsed a Cabinet reshuffle after a key coalition party left Paetongtarn’s government over the controversy. The reshuffle replaced Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, as deputy prime minister. Paetongtarn also took on the role of culture minister in the new Cabinet, but it remains unclear if she can take the oath for that position following her suspension.

Public outrage over the leaked call has centered on Paetongtarn’s remarks about a prominent regional army commander and her perceived attempts to appease Hun Sen to ease border tensions. Thousands of conservative, nationalist-leaning protesters rallied in central Bangkok on Saturday demanding her resignation.

Paetongtarn also faces a separate investigation by the National Anti-Corruption Commission over an alleged breach of ethics, which could further threaten her position.

Thailand’s Constitutional Court previously removed her predecessor for a similar ethics violation. The country’s courts, particularly the Constitutional Court, are often seen as defenders of the royalist establishment, which has frequently used judicial and independent agencies such as the Election Commission to weaken or remove political opponents.

