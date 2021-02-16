Thailand to Face Indonesia in AFF Cup Final 

Thailand and Vietnam play a goalless draw in the semifinal match of the Asean Football Federation Suzuki Cup at Singapore National Stadium, December 26, 2021. (Photo courtesy of AFF)

Singapore. Thailand overcame reigning champions Vietnam to claim a place in the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup final after a goalless second-leg semifinal match at the Singapore National Stadium on Sunday that ensured a 2-0 win on aggregate.

The five-time champions will face Indonesia who knocked host Singapore with a 4-2 win a day earlier.

Despite needing to score at least three goals to advance, Vietnamese forwarders were unable to find a breakthrough in the face of a solid Thai defense.

The Thais limited Vietnam to just four shots on target, according to the AFF report.

Coach Park Hang-seo said that he wouldn’t comment as to whether or not he feels that Vietnam remains the strongest nation in Southeast Asia.

“I have no assessment to make on that but I’m confident that we can play with all the teams in the region. I don’t know what the plans will be for the future, I need more time, but it’s simple that we lost the game and we must accept that,” he was quoted as saying.

The first leg of the final will be held at the same venue at 8:30 p.m. local time on Wednesday, followed by the closing match on New Year’s Day.

Indonesia has never won the AFF Cup since the tournament began in 1996 despite being in the final five times before the current tournament.

