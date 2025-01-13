Thailand’s Cabinet Approves Draft Bill to Legalize Casinos to Attract Tourists, Revitalize Economy

Associated Press
January 13, 2025 | 5:05 pm
A casino gambling table. Thailand's Cabinet approved a draft bill on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, to legalize casinos, aiming to boost tourism and address the country's sluggish economy. (Beritasatu Photo/Joanita De Saojoao)
Bangkok. Thailand's Cabinet approved a draft bill on Monday to legalize casinos, aiming to boost tourism and address the country's sluggish economy.

While some forms of gambling, such as betting on boxing and horse racing, are permitted, casinos remain illegal in the Southeast Asian nation.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra told reporters after the cabinet meeting that the bill would also attract more investment and help combat illegal gambling.

"It will benefit society as a whole in the future," Paetongtarn said. "This is part of the government's policy to support sustainable tourism, including man-made destinations, which was addressed in Parliament."

She added that the Finance Ministry, which sponsored the bill, would provide more details on the plans, which are being promoted as "entertainment complexes."

The current government, which took office in September, has made addressing the country’s economic challenges a top priority.

The draft law, available online for public review, states that casinos would be permitted within complexes that also house other businesses such as hotels, convention halls, malls, or theme parks. Under the draft, individuals under the age of 20 will be prohibited from entering casinos. The casinos will be free to access for foreigners, while Thai citizens will be charged a 5,000-baht ($148) entrance fee.

The bill will be reviewed by the Office of the Council of State before being submitted to Parliament, where it will be discussed and voted on by the House of Representatives and the Senate, according to government spokesperson Jirayu Hoangsub.

"Isn't it time for Thailand to acknowledge the existence of both legal and illegal gambling, both within the country and in neighboring nations? This project aims to generate revenue for the tourism sector," he said in a statement.

Tourism remains the main driver of Thailand’s economy and has been a focus of various administrations seeking to improve the country's financial prospects.

