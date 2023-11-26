Sunday, November 26, 2023
The Army’s Top Post Remains Vacant

Ilham Oktafian
November 25, 2023 | 11:11 pm
FILE - Members of the Army's Strategic Reserve Command (Kostrad) arrive at Lombok International Airport in West Nusa Tenggara, Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. (Antara Photo/Ahmad Subaidi)
Jakarta. The Indonesian Army remains without a commander following the promotion of Chief of Staff General Agus Subiyanto to the Armed Forces commander on Wednesday.

Agus, who held the position of Army's chief of staff for less than a month, vacated the role upon his promotion.

President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has yet to nominate a successor for confirmation by the House of Representatives. However, he indicated on Saturday that the matter would be resolved in the upcoming week.

"I anticipate that a decision will be made next week," responded the president when questioned by journalists regarding the nominee for the Army’s chief of staff.

To qualify for the position, candidates must hold the rank of lieutenant general.

Among the potential contenders is Lieu. Gen. Maruli Simanjuntak, currently serving as the commander of the Army’s Strategic Reserve Command (Kostrad). Maruli is also the son-in-law of Chief Investment Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, one of Jokowi’s closest advisors.

The president confirmed Maruli as one of the candidates he plans to propose to the House.

Other individuals with a commensurate rank who might be considered include Suharyanto, presently heading the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB), and I Nyoman Cantiasa, serving as the coordinator of expert staff at the Army’s headquarters.

#Politics
