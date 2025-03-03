The Deadly Challenge of Carstensz Peak: Fatalities Over the Years

Arya Baihaqi
March 3, 2025 | 7:27 pm
illustration of Carstensz Peak (Freepik /Travel Photography)

Jakarta. Carstensz Peak, also known as Puncak Jaya, is Indonesia’s highest mountain, standing at 4,884 meters in Papua Province. While it attracts climbers with its breathtaking views, the extreme terrain and unpredictable weather make it one of the most dangerous ascents in the world.

Climbing Carstensz Peak requires rigorous preparation, as climbers face harsh conditions, including steep, icy trails and the risk of altitude sickness. Sudden weather shifts—from intense sunlight to snowstorms—further complicate the journey. Additionally, reaching the base of the climb is challenging, requiring helicopters or small planes to access the remote location.

Despite the dangers, Carstensz Peak continues to draw adventurers determined to conquer its summit. However, the risks have led to several tragic fatalities over the years.

Recent Tragedies at Carstensz Peak

  1. Two Female Climbers Die of Hypothermia (2025)
    The most recent tragedy struck in 2025 when two Indonesian female climbers, Lilie Wijayanti Poegiono, 59, and Elsa Laksono, 60, lost their lives to hypothermia while descending the mountain.

    The pair were part of a 10-member climbing team, which included musician Fiersa Besari and climbers from Russia and Turkey. The team began their ascent after reaching Lembah Kuning by helicopter. Following their successful summit on Friday, they encountered extreme weather conditions during their descent.

    Lilie and Elsa showed signs of hypothermia and were found in critical condition in the Teras 2 area. Despite rescue efforts, both were pronounced dead on Saturday.
     
  2. Two Climbers Die in Separate Incidents (2024)
    In 2024, two climbers lost their lives in unrelated accidents on Carstensz Peak.

    The first incident occurred on Sept.29, when a climber suffered a fatal heart attack while en route to the summit. High-altitude conditions make heart-related issues especially dangerous, as the body struggles to absorb sufficient oxygen.

    In the second case, a Chinese climber named Dong Fei fell to his death while descending from the peak. After successfully reaching the summit, he reportedly lost his footing and sustained fatal injuries.
     
  3. Climbing Guide Killed by Rockfall (2018)
    In November 2018, a climbing guide, Andika Pratama, died after being struck by falling rocks while assisting a group of climbers. The incident occurred during an acclimatization process, a crucial step for adjusting to low-oxygen environments.

    While at the first rope installation point, a sudden rockslide hit Andika. The area is notorious for rockfalls, especially in bad weather. His injuries were severe, and he did not survive.
     
  4. Climber Dies from Hypoxia (2017)
    In October 2017, Jakarta-based climber Ahmad Hadi succumbed to hypoxia, a condition caused by oxygen deprivation at high altitudes.

    As he descended from the summit, Ahmad experienced chest pain, which quickly escalated into seizures. Despite efforts to save him, he could not recover and died from severe oxygen deprivation.
     
  5. Climber Dies After Reaching the Summit
    Climber Erik Erlangga tragically died after reaching the summit of Carstensz Peak. Trapped in extreme weather, he suffered severe hypothermia. His body temperature dropped drastically, and he was unable to recover.

