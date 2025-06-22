The Strait of Hormuz Is a Vital Route for Oil -- Closing It Could Backfire on Iran

Associated Press
June 24, 2025 | 11:19 pm
SHARE
FILE - The aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and other warships cross the Strait of Hormuz into the Persian Gulf on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. (Information Technician Second Class Ruskin Naval/US Navy via AP, file)
FILE - The aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and other warships cross the Strait of Hormuz into the Persian Gulf on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. (Information Technician Second Class Ruskin Naval/US Navy via AP, file)

The war between Israel and Iran has raised concerns that Iran could retaliate by trying to close the Strait of Hormuz, the world's most important oil chokepoint due to the large volumes of crude that pass through it every day.

The US military’s strike on three sites in Iran over the weekend has raised questions about how its military might respond.

The Strait of Hormuz is between Oman and Iran, which boasts a fleet of fast-attack boats and thousands of naval mines as well as missiles that it could use to make the strait impassable, at least for a time.

Iran’s main naval base at Bandar Abbas is on the north coast of the strait. It could also fire missiles from its long Persian Gulf shore, as its allies, Yemen’s Houthi rebels, have done in the Red Sea.

Advertisement

About 20 million barrels of oil per day, or around 20 percent of the world’s oil consumption, passed through the strait in 2024. Most of that oil goes to Asia.

Here is a look at the waterway and its impact on the global economy:

An Energy Highway in a Volatile Region
The strait connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. It's only 33 kilometers (21 miles) wide at its narrowest point, but deep enough and wide enough to handle the world's largest crude oil tankers.

Oil that passes through the strait comes from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Iran, Kuwait, and Bahrain, while major supplies of liquefied natural gas come from Qatar. At its narrowest point, the sea lanes for tankers lie in Omani waters, and before and after that cross into Iranian territory.

While some global oil chokepoints can be circumvented by taking longer routes that simply add costs, that's not an option for most of the oil moving through the strait.

That's because the pipelines that could be used to carry the oil on land, such as Saudi Arabia's East-West pipeline, don't have nearly enough capacity. “Most volumes that transit the strait have no alternative means of exiting the region,” according to the US Energy Information Administration.

Closing The Strait Of Hormuz Would Send Oil Prices Massively Higher 
If Iran blocked the strait, oil prices could shoot as high as $120-$130 per barrel, at least temporarily, said Homayoun Falakshahi, head of crude oil analyst at Kpler, in an online webinar Sunday.

That would deal an inflationary shock to the global economy -- if it lasted. Analysts think it wouldn't.

Asia would be directly impacted because 84 percent of the oil moving through the strait is headed for Asia; top destinations are China, India, Japan and South Korea. China gets 47 percent of its seaborne oil from the Gulf. China, however, has an oil inventory of 1.1 billion barrels, or 2 1/2 months of supply.

US oil customers would feel the impact of the higher prices but would not lose much supply. The United States imported only about 7 percent of its oil from Persian Gulf countries through the strait in 2024, according to the USEIA. That was the lowest level in nearly 40 years.

Iran Has Good Reasons Not to Block the Strait
Closing the strait would cut off Iran's own oil exports. While Iran does have a new terminal under construction at Jask, just outside the strait, the new facility has loaded oil only once and isn't in a position to replace the strait, according to Kpler analysts.

Closure would hit China, Iran's largest trading partner and only remaining oil customer, and harm its oil-exporting Arab neighbors, who are at least officially supporting it in its war with Israel.

And it would mean blocking Oman's territorial waters, offending a country that has served as a mediator between the US and Iran.

The US Would Likely Intervene to Reopen the Strait
Any price spike would probably not last. One big reason: Analysts expect that the US Navy would intervene to keep the strait open. In the 1980s, US warships escorted Kuwaiti oil tankers through the strait to protect them against Iranian attacks during the Iran-Iraq war.

A price spike “wouldn't last very long” and the strait would likely be reopened “very fast,” said Kpler's Falakshahi.

US use of force to reopen the strait would likely be supported by Europe and “even unofficially by China,” he said. “Iran's navy would probably get destroyed in a matter of hours or days.”

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

The Strait of Hormuz Is a Vital Route for Oil -- Closing It Could Backfire on Iran
News 18 minutes ago

The Strait of Hormuz Is a Vital Route for Oil -- Closing It Could Backfire on Iran

 If Iran blocked the strait, Asia would be directly impacted because 84 percent of the oil moving through the strait is headed for Asia.
Tariff Talks Don’t Mean Jakarta Should Keep Quiet on US Joining Israel-Iran War
News 8 hours ago

Tariff Talks Don’t Mean Jakarta Should Keep Quiet on US Joining Israel-Iran War

 The US has inserted itself to the Israel-Iran war, but Indonesia has yet made an official statement regarding the conflict's developments.
Trump Claims Ceasefire between Iran and Israel after Iran’s Missile Attack on US Base in Qatar
News 16 hours ago

Trump Claims Ceasefire between Iran and Israel after Iran’s Missile Attack on US Base in Qatar

 The US was warned by Iran in advance, and there were no casualties, said Trump, who dismissed the attack as a “very weak response.”
Pertamina Says It Has Enough Fuel Supplies as Iran Threatens to Block Hormuz
Business Jun 23, 2025 | 5:05 pm

Pertamina Says It Has Enough Fuel Supplies as Iran Threatens to Block Hormuz

 The Iranian parliament has given its nod to shut the Strait of Hormuz after the US bombed the country's its nuclear sites.
Analyst Warns Oil Prices Could Surpass $100 as Iran-Israel Tensions Escalate
Business Jun 23, 2025 | 4:07 pm

Analyst Warns Oil Prices Could Surpass $100 as Iran-Israel Tensions Escalate

 While the baseline for global oil prices has hovered around $70 per barrel, current geopolitical risks could double that figure.
Indonesian Evacuees from Iran to Arrive in Jakarta Tomorrow
News Jun 23, 2025 | 3:26 pm

Indonesian Evacuees from Iran to Arrive in Jakarta Tomorrow

 The first batch of Indonesian evacuees from Iran will begin landing in Jakarta on Tuesday.
Indonesia Predicted to Grow Just 4.5 Pct This Year if Israel-Iran War Doesn’t Stop
Business Jun 23, 2025 | 11:59 am

Indonesia Predicted to Grow Just 4.5 Pct This Year if Israel-Iran War Doesn’t Stop

 Analyst Bhima Yudhistira also says the looming Strait of Hormuz closure will cause oil prices to soar.
Indonesia Calls for Anti-Nuclear Weapon Pact as Israel-Iran War Heats Up
News Jun 23, 2025 | 9:14 am

Indonesia Calls for Anti-Nuclear Weapon Pact as Israel-Iran War Heats Up

 Indonesia also says that nuclear facilities must never be attacked, regardless of the circumstances, as the Israel-Iran war heats up.
Oil Rises and US Stock Futures Slip as Markets React to US Strike on Iran Nuclear Sites
Business Jun 23, 2025 | 8:54 am

Oil Rises and US Stock Futures Slip as Markets React to US Strike on Iran Nuclear Sites

 Iran could severely disrupt transit through it, sending insurance rates spiking and making shippers nervous to move without US Navy escorts.
US Joins Israel-Iran War and Strikes 3 Iranian Nuclear Sites
News Jun 22, 2025 | 9:56 am

US Joins Israel-Iran War and Strikes 3 Iranian Nuclear Sites

 President Donald Trump said Iran’s key nuclear sites were “completely and fully obliterated.”

The Latest

The Strait of Hormuz Is a Vital Route for Oil -- Closing It Could Backfire on Iran
News 18 minutes ago

The Strait of Hormuz Is a Vital Route for Oil -- Closing It Could Backfire on Iran

 If Iran blocked the strait, Asia would be directly impacted because 84 percent of the oil moving through the strait is headed for Asia.
Passengers Bound for Qatar Left Stranded at Soekarno-Hatta Airport
News 38 minutes ago

Passengers Bound for Qatar Left Stranded at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

 The closure came in response to Iran’s retaliatory attack on the US Al Udeid Air Base, located near Qatar’s capital.
NATO Leaders Gather for Historic Summit With Unity on the Line
News 1 hours ago

NATO Leaders Gather for Historic Summit With Unity on the Line

 Spain has said it cannot meet the defense spending requirement of 5 percent of its GDP and that the target is "unreasonable."
Garuda Indonesia Targets 120 Aircraft by 2030 Following $407M Capital Boost
Business 2 hours ago

Garuda Indonesia Targets 120 Aircraft by 2030 Following $407M Capital Boost

 Garuda operated 144 aircraft prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that number dropped to fewer than 40 after a debt restructuring in 2022.
Indonesia Reassesses $24 Billion Refinery Project with Russia’s Rosneft
Business 5 hours ago

Indonesia Reassesses $24 Billion Refinery Project with Russia’s Rosneft

 Seven years after launch, the Pertamina-Rosneft project in East Java faces an investment review over limited progress
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Condemns Canadian Website for Advertising Its Islands for Sale
1
Indonesia Condemns Canadian Website for Advertising Its Islands for Sale
2
Jakarta Aims to Stay Indonesia’s Economic Powerhouse as Capital Relocation Looms
3
Helicopters Sent to Rescue Brazilian Hiker Who Fell on Mt. Rinjani
4
Indonesia Plans Nuclear Plants with Potential 24,000 Tons of Uranium in Reserve
5
Over 20,000 Live Cattle Imported from Australia to Boost Indonesia’s Meat and Dairy Output
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED