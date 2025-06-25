‘There Will Always Be Someone Who Tries to Ruin Our Police Force’, Prabowo Says

Jayanty Nada Shofa
July 1, 2025 | 10:22 am
President Prabowo Subianto (right) and National Police Chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo (left) attend the Bhayangkara Day ceremony at the National Monument in Jakarta on July 1, 2025. (Antara Photo/Rivan Awal Lingga)
President Prabowo Subianto (right) and National Police Chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo (left) attend the Bhayangkara Day ceremony at the National Monument in Jakarta on July 1, 2025. (Antara Photo/Rivan Awal Lingga)

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto said Tuesday that someone would always try to bring down the Indonesian police force.

Prabowo, however, did not go into details on the individual or group who wished to ruin the crime-fighting body.

The National Police -- whose members top 464,000 -- has just turned 79. As the force grew older, Prabowo told the Indonesian policemen to keep their guard up while reminding them to continue to side with the people.

“The police will always be a target. They will always try to ruin our police force. They will do anything to weaken your spirit of devotion,” Prabowo said at the force’s anniversary ceremony in Jakarta.

“That’s why I hope that the police are now very resilient and strong. Don’t let anyone ruin you.”

Prabowo admitted that the anti-cop agenda did not surprise him, saying Indonesia’s resource abundance had tempted others into wanting to oppress the country. Again, the retired army general did not mention a specific country or group.

“In today’s world, the strong oppress the weak. But Indonesia doesn’t want to be oppressed or to be weak. For that reason, the police play a crucial role in protecting the wealth of our nation and people,” Prabowo said.

“Don’t ever disappoint the people," he told the police force.

Indonesia Police Deploys Robots for Crime-Fighting and Rescue

