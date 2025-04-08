“They Target Our Families”: Ex-KPK Official Details Terror Tactics Used by the Powerful

Jakarta. Former investigator of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), Yudi Purnomo, warned that threats and terror against anti-corruption officers are becoming more frequent and brutal. Yudi made the statement following President Prabowo Subianto’s recent remarks about the dangers faced by law enforcers in corruption crackdowns.

Speaking during an interview on Beritasatu TV on Wednesday, Yudi said investigators are up against powerful networks of corrupt individuals who possess deep political influence and financial resources worth hundreds of billions of rupiah.

“These are not ordinary people we’re dealing with. They’re corrupt elites entrenched in power with vast resources and extensive networks,” Yudi said.

Yudi said that when bribery or attempts at compromise fail, perpetrators often resort to intimidation, surveillance, and even physical violence. He cited past examples, including investigators being followed, family homes photographed, and mobile devices hacked --incidents that typically go unreported to the public.

Some cases, however, have made national headlines, such as the acid attack on senior investigator Novel Baswedan, which severely damaged his eyesight, and molotov bomb attacks on the homes of former KPK leaders Laode M Syarif and Agus Rahardjo.

“These are just the tip of the iceberg. Many more cases go unreported, either to avoid panic or because officers don’t want to appear weak,” Yudi said. “But when the threat level rises, it requires serious national attention.”

President Prabowo raised the issue last Saturday at the Tidar Congress, the youth wing of his Gerindra Party, saying that law enforcement agencies are often targeted by those opposing anti-corruption efforts.

Still, he urged the government to go beyond mere statements. “Real protective systems are needed, including safe houses and risk mitigation strategies, especially for officers’ families,” he said. “Most of us fear for our wives and children more than ourselves.”

Yudi stressed that such acts of terror are not just scare tactics; they represent a calculated pushback by individuals desperate to avoid prosecution. He urged law enforcement to charge such offenders under Article 21 of Indonesia’s anti-corruption law, which criminalizes obstruction of justice.

“KPK officers must not be left vulnerable. If law enforcers are not protected, how can we expect corruption to be eradicated?” Yudi asked.

KPK Chairman Setyo Budiyanto confirmed that emergency measures are in place. KPK staff can activate a panic feature on their phones to alert a rapid response team. Though Setyo said he had not personally received threats, he acknowledged that some cases might go unreported.

“We have standard operating procedures, and our team coordinates closely with the National Police for field support,” he said on Tuesday.

In response to the increasing threats, Yudi called for urgent systemic reforms. “Those who fail to bribe often turn to terror,” he said. “That’s the real face of corruption: cruel, deceptive, and willing to cross all boundaries.”

