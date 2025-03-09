‘This Isn’t Europe’: Prabowo Joins PSSI Honorary Council

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto has officially joined the Honorary Council of the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI), a move that contrasts with the European model of insulating football federations from government influence.

The announcement was made on Wednesday by PSSI Chairman Erick Thohir following the organization’s annual congress in Jakarta. Erick also serves in Prabowo’s cabinet as Minister of State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs).

“President Prabowo has agreed to join the PSSI Honorary Council, following the approval of the congress members,” Erick told reporters.

Read More: PSSI Chief Warns Against Nepotism in National Football Talent Scouting

Advertisement

He argued that greater alignment between the football federation and the government is necessary to avoid conflicts and to promote unity in national football development.

“For too long, there’s been misalignment between PSSI and the government. It's time we moved in the same direction -- free from sectoral egos or intervention,” Erick said.

“We are in Asia, not Europe where everything is fully independent. That model doesn’t apply here. You can’t build football in Indonesia without government involvement.”

Government Support Crucial

Erick acknowledged that PSSI relies on government funding to support national teams and development programs.

“When the national team performs well, we tend to claim it as PSSI’s success. We forget the government provides substantial financial support. Now, both PSSI and the government are walking hand in hand,” he said.

Read More: Six Key Absentees as Indonesia Prepares for Crucial Clash with China

President Prabowo has also been invited to attend Indonesia’s FIFA World Cup qualifier against China at the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium on Thursday.

“I hope the President will attend. Last time, during the match against Bahrain on March 25, he brought us luck,” Erick added, recalling Indonesia’s 1-0 victory witnessed by Prabowo from the stands.

“If we win tomorrow and secure a playoff spot, it will be a historic moment -- not an end, but a new beginning.”

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: