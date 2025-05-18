Thomas Müller Bids Auf Wiedersehen to Bayern After 503 Bundesliga Games

Thomas Rizal
May 18, 2025 | 8:31 am
Thomas Müller celebrates Bayern Munich's second goal against TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at the 2024/2025 Bundesliga match on May 17, 2025. (dpa via AP/Tom Weller)
Jakarta. Football legend Thomas Müller has just bid “Auf Wiedersehen” (“Goodbye”) to Bayern Munich after playing his final Bundesliga game for the German club. 

Champions Bayern Munich wrapped up the Bundesliga season with a 4-0 victory over Hoffenheim. The 35-year-old Müller had played for Bayern Munich throughout his professional career. Müller, also known by his nickname Raumdeuter (“space interpreter” in German), played 503 Bundesliga games, 150 goals, and 211 assists for Bayern. He has also won 13 Bundesliga titles and two Champions Leagues. Müller’s contract at Bayern will expire this summer, and he has yet to decide on his next club. 

In his final Bayern game, Müller got a standing ovation when he got substituted off for Harry Kane in the 61st minute. In a post-match interview, Müller admitted that he was mulling continuing his career elsewhere, but would “take his time” before making a decision. 

“I’m not stressed, but I still want to play football,” Müller told Sky Germany

"I have a list of things I'm working through. The overall package has to be right for me.”

Despite his Bundesliga finale, Müller is set to strengthen Bayern’s squad at the upcoming Club World Cup in the US. Several Major League Soccer (MLS) clubs, including Bayern Munich's partner Los Angeles FC, are said to be interested in having Müller in their teams. 

Müller has become the 13th player ever to feature in at least 500 Bundesliga games. He is also the fourth person to ever do so for a single team. His predecessors were Karl-Heinz Koerbel (Eintracht Frankfurt), Manfred Kaltz (Hamburg), and Michael Lameck (Bochum).

Danke schön, Thomas Müller.

