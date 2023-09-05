Tuesday, September 5, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Thousands Attend Emotional Farewell Party for Ganjar

Muhammad Maulana
September 5, 2023 | 6:35 pm
SHARE
Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo and his deputy Taj Yasin Maemoen bow in front of local government employees at Jatidiri Football Stadium as they bid farewell on the last day of their term on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. (B-Universe photo/Muhammad Maulana)
Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo and his deputy Taj Yasin Maemoen bow in front of local government employees at Jatidiri Football Stadium as they bid farewell on the last day of their term on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. (B-Universe photo/Muhammad Maulana)

Semarang. Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo and his deputy, Taj Yasin Maemoen, bid farewell on Tuesday in front of thousands of local government employees and invited guests who gathered at a soccer stadium in Semarang to see the governor off.

“Never engage in corruption and always serve the public to the best of your abilities,” Ganjar told the crowd.

As his second term expired on Tuesday, Ganjar is embarking on a more challenging journey as the favorite for the upcoming presidential election.

He claimed that during his 10-year tenure, improvements have been made in many areas.

Advertisement

"You can debate that, and I will sincerely accept it. While we may not have reached our target in reducing the poverty rate, [Central Java] has recorded the most significant reduction among all other provinces," Ganjar said, referring to data from the Central Statistics Agency.

“We also have the highest happiness index in the country, and remember that you can’t buy happiness.”

He thanked the audience, which included village heads from across the province, for supporting provincial government programs that extended to rural areas.

Some guests burst into tears when Ganjar delivered his farewell remarks and wished them the best of luck in the Javanese language.

Ganjar is the leading presidential candidate in recent surveys conducted by more than 20 pollsters, which compared his electability to main contenders Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto and former Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan.

However, in a hypothetical head-to-head race against Prabowo, Ganjar is trailing by more than five percentage points, according to some surveys.

Ganjar is nominated by the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) to succeed fellow party executive President Joko Widodo.

Tags:
#Politics
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Thousands Attend Emotional Farewell Party for Ganjar
News 2 hours ago

Thousands Attend Emotional Farewell Party for Ganjar

 As his second term expired on Tuesday, Ganjar is embarking on a more challenging journey as the favorite for the upcoming presidential race.
Home Affairs Minister Installs Nine Acting Governors
News 3 hours ago

Home Affairs Minister Installs Nine Acting Governors

 To manage overlapping tenure expiration dates, interim officials are appointed until the newly elected leaders are sworn in collectively.
Muhaimin Skips KPK Summons for Interrogation
News 7 hours ago

Muhaimin Skips KPK Summons for Interrogation

 The KPK denied allegations that the investigation was political, stating that the summons had been issued since last week.
Jokowi Tries to Dispel Doubts over ASEAN’s Unity as Jakarta Summit Starts
News 7 hours ago

Jokowi Tries to Dispel Doubts over ASEAN’s Unity as Jakarta Summit Starts

 Jokowi told the 43rd ASEAN Summit that the bloc was still very much a family.
Xi Jinping to Skip G20 Summit in India amid Soured Bilateral Relations
News 20 hours ago

Xi Jinping to Skip G20 Summit in India amid Soured Bilateral Relations

 Three years ago, tensions resulted in a clash in the disputed Ladakh region that killed 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

W. Australia Offers to Make Indonesia’s EV Battery Dream Come True ​​​​​​​
1
W. Australia Offers to Make Indonesia’s EV Battery Dream Come True ​​​​​​​
2
Indonesia to Import 250,000 Tons of Rice from Cambodia
3
Overall Jakarta FIBA World Cup Attendance Reaches 111,000
4
Ganjar Bids Farewell as Governor to Focus on Presidential Race
5
‘Familiar Situation’: Agus and Democratic Party Left Out by Coalition Partners
Opini Title
Unlocking Indonesia’s Digital Economy Potential with AI and Digital Skilling
Unlocking Indonesia’s Digital Economy Potential with AI and Digital Skilling
Improving Health and Reducing Health Risks Requires Ideal Body Composition, Not Just Weight
Improving Health and Reducing Health Risks Requires Ideal Body Composition, Not Just Weight
A Journey Towards Indonesia’s Higher Economic Growth
A Journey Towards Indonesia’s Higher Economic Growth
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED