Thousands Attend President Prabowo’s First Open House at Merdeka Palace.

Jakarta. Thousands of people, including individuals with disabilities, attended President Prabowo Subianto’s first open house event in celebration of Eid al-Fitr at Merdeka Palace, Central Jakarta, on Monday.

The palace had prepared accommodations for 1,000 guests, but the number of attendees appeared to exceed this capacity. Visitors gathered in a designated tent before being granted the opportunity to meet President Prabowo in person.

After greeting invited guests—including ministers, agency heads, national figures, and foreign ambassadors—President Prabowo proceeded to welcome the general public. He visited a large tent within the palace complex, where hundreds of citizens eagerly awaited his arrival.

During the event, several attendees had the chance to shake hands and take photos with the President. A heartwarming moment occurred when Prabowo lifted a child from one of the families present.

In addition to the general public, the open house was attended by former President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, former Vice President Jusuf Kalla, Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, as well as various state officials and political party leaders.

Guests were also treated to traditional Eid dishes such as ketupat, chicken opor, and rendang, adding to the festive spirit at the Presidential Palace.

