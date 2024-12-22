Thousands of Ex-Jemaah Islamiyah Militants Abandon Radicalism and Pledge Allegiance to Nation

Wijayanti Putri
December 22, 2024 | 3:52 am
SHARE
Former members of the militant group Jemaah Islamiyah gather in Solo to declare their renouncement of radicalism, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. (B-Universe Photo/Wijayanti Putri)
Former members of the militant group Jemaah Islamiyah gather in Solo to declare their renouncement of radicalism, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. (B-Universe Photo/Wijayanti Putri)

Solo. Thousands of former members and sympathizers of the militant group Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) gathered in Solo, Central Java, on Saturday to declare their renouncement of radical views and pledge allegiance to Indonesia.

JI is a regional terror network responsible for a series of deadly attacks in Indonesia during the 2000s, including the October 2002 twin Bali bombings that claimed over 200 lives, mostly foreign tourists. The group’s ultimate aim has been to establish a caliphate across Southeast Asia.

The event saw the participation of 1,200 self-proclaimed ex-JI members from various regions in Central Java, while an additional 6,000 followed the ceremony via video conference.

“We, the former members of Jemaah Islamiyah and also former jihadis in Afghanistan and Moro [the Philippines] from Greater Surakarta, Kedu, and Semarang, declare our support for the disbandment of Jemaah Islamiyah as declared in Bogor on June 30, 2024,” a representative said on behalf of the group.

Advertisement

“We pledge allegiance to NKRI [the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia] … distance ourselves from radical views and extreme groups, and obey the laws and regulations of Indonesia.”

The ceremony was attended by high-ranking officials, including National Police Chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo, National Counter-Terrorism Agency (BNPT) Head Eddy Hartono, Social Affairs Minister Saifullah Yusuf, and Counter-Terror Squad Detachment 88 Commander Sentot Prasetyo. Several Muslim clerics and former JI leaders were also present to witness the event.

“This declaration is a result of consistent soft approaches and dialogue,” National Police Chief Listyo Sigit said, emphasizing the importance of non-violent strategies in countering radicalism.

BNPT Head Eddy Hartono expressed the government’s commitment to assisting former militants with entrepreneurship programs and facilitating their reintegration into Indonesia’s pluralistic society.

“We are committed to ensuring that former JI members can make positive contributions to the nation and the community,” Eddy said.

Tags:
#Politics
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

What We Know About Deadly Christmas Market Attack in Germany
News 2 hours ago

What We Know About Deadly Christmas Market Attack in Germany

 The attacker's X account describes him as a former Muslim and is filled with tweets on anti-Islam themes and criticism of the faith.
Thousands of Ex-Jemaah Islamiyah Militants Abandon Radicalism and Pledge Allegiance to Nation
News 2 hours ago

Thousands of Ex-Jemaah Islamiyah Militants Abandon Radicalism and Pledge Allegiance to Nation

 JI is a regional terror network responsible for a series of deadly attacks in Indonesia during the 2000s, including the twin Bali bombings.
37 People Die in Crash Between Passenger Bus and Truck in Brazil
News 6 hours ago

37 People Die in Crash Between Passenger Bus and Truck in Brazil

 Witnesses told rescue teams that the bus blew a tire, causing the driver to lose control and collide with a truck.
‘What’s the Benefit of Imprisoning Graft Convicts?’ Yusril Asks
News 7 hours ago

‘What’s the Benefit of Imprisoning Graft Convicts?’ Yusril Asks

 “Those who are being investigated or tried for corruption will be cleared of charges if they return the stolen state assets,” Yusril said.
Yusril Defends Prabowo’s Planned Pardon for Graft Convicts
News 8 hours ago

Yusril Defends Prabowo’s Planned Pardon for Graft Convicts

 Critics argue that the anti-corruption laws stipulate that returning stolen assets does not annul the criminal liability of graft convicts.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia vs. Philippines: High Stakes in AFF 2024 Decider Match
1
Indonesia vs. Philippines: High Stakes in AFF 2024 Decider Match
2
Germany Mourns Magdeburg Christmas Market Tragedy as Motive Remains Unclear
3
Police Detain 18 Officers for Alleged Extortion of Foreign Attendees at DWP 2024
4
Indonesia to Launch Free Nutritious Meal Program on January 6
5
Ball is in Indonesia’s Court for Nuclear Energy Deal, Russia Says
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED