Thousands of Ex-Jemaah Islamiyah Militants Abandon Radicalism and Pledge Allegiance to Nation

Solo. Thousands of former members and sympathizers of the militant group Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) gathered in Solo, Central Java, on Saturday to declare their renouncement of radical views and pledge allegiance to Indonesia.

JI is a regional terror network responsible for a series of deadly attacks in Indonesia during the 2000s, including the October 2002 twin Bali bombings that claimed over 200 lives, mostly foreign tourists. The group’s ultimate aim has been to establish a caliphate across Southeast Asia.

The event saw the participation of 1,200 self-proclaimed ex-JI members from various regions in Central Java, while an additional 6,000 followed the ceremony via video conference.

“We, the former members of Jemaah Islamiyah and also former jihadis in Afghanistan and Moro [the Philippines] from Greater Surakarta, Kedu, and Semarang, declare our support for the disbandment of Jemaah Islamiyah as declared in Bogor on June 30, 2024,” a representative said on behalf of the group.

“We pledge allegiance to NKRI [the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia] … distance ourselves from radical views and extreme groups, and obey the laws and regulations of Indonesia.”

The ceremony was attended by high-ranking officials, including National Police Chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo, National Counter-Terrorism Agency (BNPT) Head Eddy Hartono, Social Affairs Minister Saifullah Yusuf, and Counter-Terror Squad Detachment 88 Commander Sentot Prasetyo. Several Muslim clerics and former JI leaders were also present to witness the event.

“This declaration is a result of consistent soft approaches and dialogue,” National Police Chief Listyo Sigit said, emphasizing the importance of non-violent strategies in countering radicalism.

BNPT Head Eddy Hartono expressed the government’s commitment to assisting former militants with entrepreneurship programs and facilitating their reintegration into Indonesia’s pluralistic society.

“We are committed to ensuring that former JI members can make positive contributions to the nation and the community,” Eddy said.

