Thousands of Indonesian Pilgrims Barred from Hajj as Saudi Halts Special Visa Issuance

Jakarta. Thousands of Indonesian pilgrims hoping to perform Hajj through the expedited furoda visa route have been left stranded after the Saudi government officially halted the issuance of such visas for the 2025 Hajj season.

The sudden move comes less than a week before the peak of the pilgrimage on June 5 in Arafat, Mecca. Unlike the regular or special Hajj quotas managed by Indonesia’s Religious Affairs Ministry, the furoda visa is typically issued through a personal invitation from the Saudi government, allowing pilgrims to bypass the long waiting list. Many had paid premium prices, expecting a faster path to Mecca.

However, this year’s policy shift by Saudi authorities dashed those hopes, leaving pilgrims and travel agencies reeling from financial and logistical fallout.

Read More: Nine Indonesians Blocked from Unauthorized Hajj Trip via Medan Airport

Advertisement

Travel operators, including General Manager Firdaus Mohammad Adam of Fatimah Zahra Travel, reported billions of rupiah in losses. His agency had already booked flights, accommodations, and transportation for 37 furoda pilgrims, anticipating visa approvals as in previous years.

“We waited until dawn today for the visas, hoping they would come through at the last minute. But they didn’t,” Firdaus said on Saturday.

Fatimah Zahra claims to have lost Rp 5 billion ($310,000), with most expenses non-refundable. Nevertheless, the agency pledged to refund the full down payments to its clients. “We will return every penny without deductions,” Firdaus added.

The cancellation has reignited debate in Indonesia about the oversight of the Furoda program. The Indonesian Alliance of Haramain Entrepreneurs (Asphirasi) has urged the government to formally regulate the system to prevent fraud and offer legal protection for pilgrims.

“Direct government management of furoda could ensure safer and more transparent procedures,” said an Asphirasi spokesperson. “It’s time to bring this popular but risky route under official control.”

Asphirasi also cited growing public interest in furoda, despite its legal gray area and lack of guarantees, as a strong case for clearer policies.

Firdaus, meanwhile, encouraged prospective pilgrims to consider registering for the special Hajj quota instead. Although it requires a longer wait, up to seven years, he said it offers superior services and legal certainty.

“Furoda is just a type of visa. It doesn’t promise luxury. In fact, the accommodations are often farther away than those for special Hajj pilgrims,” he explained.

Special Hajj packages this year start at $16,950, with a $4,500 initial deposit, and include VIP-level facilities near core worship sites. By comparison, furoda Hajj packages in 2024 ranged from Rp 373.9 million ($22,950) to as high as Rp 975.3 million.

Despite the setback, travel agencies like Fatimah Zahra remain committed. “We’ve faced this before, in 2022. That year, the visas arrived just a day before departure. This is the nature of the business. If we want gains, we must be prepared for losses,” Firdaus concluded.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: