Three Australians Charged in Bali Villa Shooting

Salman Mardira
June 18, 2025 | 1:22 pm
SHARE
Police escort one of the suspects in the shooting of two Australian nationals upon arrival at Ngurah Rai International Airport, Bali, June 17, 2025. (Antara)
Police escort one of the suspects in the shooting of two Australian nationals upon arrival at Ngurah Rai International Airport, Bali, June 17, 2025. (Antara)

Bali. The Bali Regional Police have named three suspects in the shooting of two foreign nationals from Australia at Villa Casa Santisya 1, Munggu Village, Badung Regency, Bali.

Previously, two Australian nationals were shot while resting at Villa Casa Santisya 1, Munggu Village, Mengwi District, Badung Regency, Bali, in the early hours of Saturday, June 14.

In the incident, one person, Zivan Radmanovic, died, and another, Sanar Ghanim, was injured. Initially, two suspects were named, but following further investigation, the number of suspects increased to three.

The three suspects are Australian citizens: Tupou Pasa Midolmore, 37, Coskunmevlut, 23, and Darcy Francesco Jensen, 37.

Advertisement
Read More:
Indonesian Police Arrest Two Suspects in the Shooting of Australian National in Bali

Bali Police Chief Daniel Adityajaya said that based on evidence and witness statements collected by investigators, the three suspects are strongly believed to be the perpetrators of the shooting, which resulted in the death of one of the two victims.

"We are confident that these three are the perpetrators. They are the executors. All three have been named suspects, Australian nationals as per their passports," Daniel said during a press conference at the Badung Police Headquarters on Wednesday.

Daniel explained that the plan to shoot the two victims was orchestrated by Darcy Francesco. The other two were directly involved as executors at the crime scene.

However, police are still investigating the specific roles of each of the three suspects in detail, considering they had only just arrived in Bali on Tuesday night.

"Based on several pieces of evidence pointing to these individuals, we were only able to begin questioning them last night. We are continuing to investigate and connect the dots with other facts to substantiate the case," he said.

Read More:
Australian Man Killed, Another Injured in Bali Villa Shooting

Bali police investigators are still probing the motive behind the crime.

"We are still digging into this, especially regarding the motive. We have been conducting cross-checks and ongoing interrogations since last night," he said.

The three suspects face multiple charges under Indonesian law, including Article 340 of the Criminal Code for premeditated murder, Article 338 for murder, Article 351(3) for aggravated assault, and Emergency Law No. 12 of 1951.

They are also charged under Article 372 of the Criminal Code for embezzlement. As of now, all three suspects are still being interrogated at the Badung police station.

Tags:
#Crime
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Three Australians Charged in Bali Villa Shooting
News 4 hours ago

Three Australians Charged in Bali Villa Shooting

 Bali police name 3 Australian nationals as suspects in a villa shooting that killed 1 and injured another. Motive still under investigation.
Indonesian Police Arrest Two Suspects in the Shooting of Australian National in Bali
News Jun 17, 2025 | 4:03 pm

Indonesian Police Arrest Two Suspects in the Shooting of Australian National in Bali

 The Indonesian National Police have arrested two foreign nationals suspected of being involved in the shooting of an Australian citizen.
Australian National Caught Carrying Drugs during Traffic Stop in Bali
News Jun 16, 2025 | 9:19 am

Australian National Caught Carrying Drugs during Traffic Stop in Bali

 He was caught riding a motorcycle without wearing a helmet.
Australian Man Killed, Another Injured in Bali Villa Shooting
News Jun 14, 2025 | 4:59 pm

Australian Man Killed, Another Injured in Bali Villa Shooting

 An Australian man was killed and another wounded after a gunman broke into their villa in Bali's Badung regency early Saturday morning.
Slovak Hiker Injured on Mount Agung Rescued by SAR Team
News Jun 14, 2025 | 3:40 pm

Slovak Hiker Injured on Mount Agung Rescued by SAR Team

 Slovak hiker injured on Mount Agung rescued by SAR team after slipping at 2,600m. She sustained minor injuries but is in stable condition.
Foreign Tourist Arrivals Up 9 Percent, Malaysia and Australians Lead Visitors
Lifestyle Jun 2, 2025 | 5:57 pm

Foreign Tourist Arrivals Up 9 Percent, Malaysia and Australians Lead Visitors

 Indonesia welcomes 1.16 million foreign tourists in April 2025, up 18% month-to-month and 9% year-on-year, boosting hotel occupancy rates.
Foreign Tourist Arrested for Shoplifting in Bali
News May 8, 2025 | 11:58 am

Foreign Tourist Arrested for Shoplifting in Bali

 A Syrian tourist is arrested in Bali for stealing from a North Kuta store.
Chinese Tourist Missing While Diving Near Kakaban Island in East Kalimantan
News May 3, 2025 | 4:48 pm

Chinese Tourist Missing While Diving Near Kakaban Island in East Kalimantan

 A Chinese tourist went missing after diving without gear to retrieve a dropped GoPro near Kakaban Island, East Kalimantan. Search ongoing.
Foreign Tourist Arrivals in Indonesia Drop in March 2025
Lifestyle May 2, 2025 | 7:13 pm

Foreign Tourist Arrivals in Indonesia Drop in March 2025

 Foreign tourist arrivals in Indonesia fell 5.63% in March 2025, Spending and hotel occupancy also declined.
US Citizen Deported After Vandalizing Bali Clinic
News Apr 14, 2025 | 9:26 pm

US Citizen Deported After Vandalizing Bali Clinic

 Bali deports a 27-year-old American tourist who vandalized a clinic in South Kuta. The incident prompted swift action from local authorities

The Latest

Prabowo Meets Czech PM Petr Fiala Ahead of Putin Talks
News 2 hours ago

Prabowo Meets Czech PM Petr Fiala Ahead of Putin Talks

 Prabowo tells Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala that Indonesia seeks a mutually beneficial bilateral trade.
Student Enrollment in Jakarta Public Schools Hits Overcapacity
News 2 hours ago

Student Enrollment in Jakarta Public Schools Hits Overcapacity

 Jakarta sees 277,231 students apply for public schools, 196% over capacity. Officials say registration runs smoothly despite the surge.
Bank Indonesia Holds Benchmark Rate at 5.5 Pct
Business 2 hours ago

Bank Indonesia Holds Benchmark Rate at 5.5 Pct

 Bank Indonesia keeps key rate at 5.5%, citing stable inflation and rupiah.
Danantara Redefines How Indonesia Funds SOEs
Business 3 hours ago

Danantara Redefines How Indonesia Funds SOEs

 Danantara reshapes SOE funding by reinvesting Rp150t in dividends into strategic projects, ending reliance on direct state budget support.
Mount Lewotobi Spews Ash for Kilometers, East Flores Residents Evacuated
News 3 hours ago

Mount Lewotobi Spews Ash for Kilometers, East Flores Residents Evacuated

 Mount Lewotobi erupts in East Flores, sending ash 10,000 meters high. Alert raised to max level, over 4,800 people evacuated.
News Index

Most Popular

Towering Banknotes on Display as AGO Seizes $728 Million in Palm Oil Graft
1
Towering Banknotes on Display as AGO Seizes $728 Million in Palm Oil Graft
2
Australian National Caught Carrying Drugs during Traffic Stop in Bali
3
Indonesia’s Government Debt Jumps 164% to $21b in 5 Months
4
Prabowo Says Danantara Copies Singapore’s $303 Billion Temasek ‘With Pride’
5
Three Australians Charged in Bali Villa Shooting
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED