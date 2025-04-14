Three Australians Charged in Bali Villa Shooting

Bali. The Bali Regional Police have named three suspects in the shooting of two foreign nationals from Australia at Villa Casa Santisya 1, Munggu Village, Badung Regency, Bali.

Previously, two Australian nationals were shot while resting at Villa Casa Santisya 1, Munggu Village, Mengwi District, Badung Regency, Bali, in the early hours of Saturday, June 14.

In the incident, one person, Zivan Radmanovic, died, and another, Sanar Ghanim, was injured. Initially, two suspects were named, but following further investigation, the number of suspects increased to three.

The three suspects are Australian citizens: Tupou Pasa Midolmore, 37, Coskunmevlut, 23, and Darcy Francesco Jensen, 37.

Bali Police Chief Daniel Adityajaya said that based on evidence and witness statements collected by investigators, the three suspects are strongly believed to be the perpetrators of the shooting, which resulted in the death of one of the two victims.

"We are confident that these three are the perpetrators. They are the executors. All three have been named suspects, Australian nationals as per their passports," Daniel said during a press conference at the Badung Police Headquarters on Wednesday.

Daniel explained that the plan to shoot the two victims was orchestrated by Darcy Francesco. The other two were directly involved as executors at the crime scene.

However, police are still investigating the specific roles of each of the three suspects in detail, considering they had only just arrived in Bali on Tuesday night.

"Based on several pieces of evidence pointing to these individuals, we were only able to begin questioning them last night. We are continuing to investigate and connect the dots with other facts to substantiate the case," he said.

Bali police investigators are still probing the motive behind the crime.

"We are still digging into this, especially regarding the motive. We have been conducting cross-checks and ongoing interrogations since last night," he said.

The three suspects face multiple charges under Indonesian law, including Article 340 of the Criminal Code for premeditated murder, Article 338 for murder, Article 351(3) for aggravated assault, and Emergency Law No. 12 of 1951.

They are also charged under Article 372 of the Criminal Code for embezzlement. As of now, all three suspects are still being interrogated at the Badung police station.

