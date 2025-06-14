Three Australians Face Death Penalty Over Fatal Bali Shooting
Badung, Bali. Indonesian police have formally charged three Australian men with premeditated murder, a crime punishable by the death penalty, following a fatal shooting that killed a fellow Australian and seriously injured another on June 14 in Bali.
The suspects -- identified as Tupou Pasa Midolmore (37), Coskun Mevlut (23), and Darcy Francesco Jenson (37) -- were presented at a press conference on Thursday evening in Badung, handcuffed, wearing orange prison uniforms and balaclavas.
“This was a carefully planned, organized attack -- not a spontaneous act,” said Bali Police Chief Inspector General Daniel Adityajaya. “The three suspects carried out the assault professionally and with clear intent.”
The deadly shooting occurred at Villa Casa Santisya in Badung. Police say the suspects traveled to the villa on two motorbikes, carried out the attack, and then fled using two separate cars.
Their escape route spanned multiple provinces. After leaving Bali, they traveled to Sidoarjo in East Java, then continued by bus to Jakarta, allegedly intending to flee Indonesia via Soekarno-Hatta International Airport.
One suspect was captured in Jakarta, while the other two were apprehended in Singapore with the assistance of local authorities.
The attack resulted in the death of Zivan Radmanovic (32), an Australian national, and left Sanar Ghanim (34), another Australian, seriously wounded and hospitalized.
Police allege that Jenson was the mastermind, responsible for providing accommodations, arranging transportation, and purchasing a hammer used to break into the victims' villa.
“Jenson also prepared ferry, bus, and flight tickets for the group’s attempted escape abroad,” Daniel added.
Meanwhile, Midolmore and Mevlut acted as the alleged executioners, carrying out the direct assault.
Investigators believe the suspects disguised themselves as motorbike taxi drivers, donning ride-hailing service jackets commonly available for purchase in Indonesia, to approach the target unnoticed.
Despite the progress in the investigation, Daniel said the police have not yet confirmed the motive behind the attack and are continuing their inquiry.
The suspects are charged under Article 340 of the Indonesian Criminal Code (KUHP) for premeditated murder, which carries a maximum penalty of death, and under Indonesia’s firearms law for illegal possession of firearms.
“Our investigation is ongoing, and we do not rule out the possibility of additional suspects being involved,” Daniel said.