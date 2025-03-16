Three Councilors, Four Government Officials Interrogated at KPK Following South Sumatra Raids

Jakarta. Eight individuals arrested during recent raids in Ogan Komering Ulu Regency, South Sumatra, arrived at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta for questioning on Sunday morning.

The detainees include three members of the local legislative council, four officials from the regency’s Public Works Department, and a businessman.

KPK Commissioner Fitroh Rohcahyanto said investigators seized Rp 2.6 billion ($158,516) in cash during Saturday’s operations.

“The case revolves around alleged bribery within the Public Works Department,” Fitroh said, without providing further details.

The KPK has yet to announce whether the eight detainees will be formally named corruption suspects. Their identities have not been officially disclosed.

However, according to state news agency Antara, those arrested include the head of the Public Works Department and three councilors affiliated with the People’s Conscience Party (Hanura), the United Development Party (PPP), and the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P).

The initial interrogation took place at the Ogan Komering Ulu Police Office in Baturaja District before the detainees were transferred to Palembang Airport for a flight to Jakarta.

