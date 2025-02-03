Three Dead, Journalist Missing After SAR Speedboat Explosion in North Maluku

Ternate, North Maluku. A National Search and Rescue (SAR) Agency speedboat exploded on Sunday night around 11:00 p.m. en route to a rescue operation in Tidore Islands, North Maluku.

The incident claimed three lives and left a Metro TV journalist, Sahril Helmi, missing. Seven others survived the explosion and were promptly evacuated.

“The search for the missing victim is ongoing, and one of the victims is a journalist,” said North Maluku Water and Air Police Director, Azhari Juanda, on Monday.

The three deceased victims were identified as Bharatu Mardi Hadji, a member of the Water and Air Police Directorate, and two SAR Agency members, Fadli M. Malagapi and M. Riski Esa.

The seven survivors —M. Syahran Laturua, Ryan Azur Ali, Hamja Djirun, Darmanto Rauf, Maretang, Irwan Idris, and Putra Nusantara Ruslan— were rescued by the Cantika Lestari 10 fast boat, which was traveling from Gita Port to Manado.

The survivors received initial medical treatment at the Payahe Health Center before being transferred to Ternate aboard the Pandudewanata ship.

The speedboat, carrying 11 evacuation team members, was on its way to assist two fishermen whose boat had experienced engine failure in the Gita waters, Oba Selatan, Tidore Islands City.

The three deceased victims were evacuated to Ternate via the North Maluku Police fast boat. Bharatu Mardi Hadji’s remains were taken directly to his family’s home, while two severely injured survivors are being treated at Chasan Boesoirie Hospital in Ternate.

Authorities have not yet determined the cause of the explosion. Azhari said efforts are currently focused on victim recovery and support.

“The chronology of the incident will be addressed by Basarnas,” he said, adding that the joint SAR team continues its search for the missing journalist.

The explosion, which occurred around midnight while the SAR team was on a rescue mission, has prompted an ongoing investigation to uncover the cause of the tragic incident.

