Three Dead, Journalist Missing After SAR Speedboat Explosion in North Maluku

Sahrudin Nurdin, Antara
February 3, 2025 | 3:19 pm
SHARE
The RIB 04 speedboat owned by the National SAR Agency in Ternate is shown prior to the explosion incident on February 2, 2025. (ANTARA/Andri)
The RIB 04 speedboat owned by the National SAR Agency in Ternate is shown prior to the explosion incident on February 2, 2025. (ANTARA/Andri)

Ternate, North Maluku. A National Search and Rescue (SAR) Agency speedboat exploded on Sunday night around 11:00 p.m. en route to a rescue operation in Tidore Islands, North Maluku.

The incident claimed three lives and left a Metro TV journalist, Sahril Helmi, missing. Seven others survived the explosion and were promptly evacuated.

“The search for the missing victim is ongoing, and one of the victims is a journalist,” said North Maluku Water and Air Police Director, Azhari Juanda, on Monday.

The three deceased victims were identified as Bharatu Mardi Hadji, a member of the Water and Air Police Directorate, and two SAR Agency members, Fadli M. Malagapi and M. Riski Esa.

The seven survivors —M. Syahran Laturua, Ryan Azur Ali, Hamja Djirun, Darmanto Rauf, Maretang, Irwan Idris, and Putra Nusantara Ruslan— were rescued by the Cantika Lestari 10 fast boat, which was traveling from Gita Port to Manado.

The survivors received initial medical treatment at the Payahe Health Center before being transferred to Ternate aboard the Pandudewanata ship.

The speedboat, carrying 11 evacuation team members, was on its way to assist two fishermen whose boat had experienced engine failure in the Gita waters, Oba Selatan, Tidore Islands City.

The three deceased victims were evacuated to Ternate via the North Maluku Police fast boat. Bharatu Mardi Hadji’s remains were taken directly to his family’s home, while two severely injured survivors are being treated at Chasan Boesoirie Hospital in Ternate.

Authorities have not yet determined the cause of the explosion. Azhari said efforts are currently focused on victim recovery and support.

“The chronology of the incident will be addressed by Basarnas,” he said, adding that the joint SAR team continues its search for the missing journalist.

The explosion, which occurred around midnight while the SAR team was on a rescue mission, has prompted an ongoing investigation to uncover the cause of the tragic incident.

Tags:
#Accident
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Beyoncé Makes History as First Black Woman to Win Best Country Album at Grammys
Lifestyle 46 minutes ago

Beyoncé Makes History as First Black Woman to Win Best Country Album at Grammys

 Beyoncé made history by winning Album of the Year with Cowboy Carter at the 2025 Grammys, while Kendrick Lamar took home Song of the Year.
DPR Set to Approve Revised SOEs Law, Paving the Way for Danantara Investment Superholding
Business 1 hours ago

DPR Set to Approve Revised SOEs Law, Paving the Way for Danantara Investment Superholding

 The DPR is set to approve the revised State-Owned Enterprises (BUMN) Law, which includes the establishment of Danantara.
OJK Delays Mandatory Vehicle Insurance Program Pending Government Regulation
News 2 hours ago

OJK Delays Mandatory Vehicle Insurance Program Pending Government Regulation

 The implementation of mandatory third-party liability (TPL) insurance for motor vehicles, scheduled for January 2025, has been delayed
Taiwanese Actress Barbie Hsu, Star of 'Meteor Garden,' Dies at 48
Lifestyle 2 hours ago

Taiwanese Actress Barbie Hsu, Star of 'Meteor Garden,' Dies at 48

 Barbie Hsu, beloved Taiwanese actress and star of Meteor Garden, has died at 48 due to pneumonia caused by flu complications.
Electricity Tariff Discount Leads to Deflation in January
Business 3 hours ago

Electricity Tariff Discount Leads to Deflation in January

 This deflation occurred despite price increases in certain commodities, such as chili, and inflationary pressures on food and beverages.
News Index

Most Popular

Google Glitch Shows Rupiah at Rp 8,170 per Dollar, Half the Official Rate
1
Google Glitch Shows Rupiah at Rp 8,170 per Dollar, Half the Official Rate
2
Many Immigration Officials at Soekarno-Hatta Airport Removed After Chinese Embassy Complaint
3
Canadian National Arrested in Bali for Jewelry Theft and Fraud Scheme
4
Taiwanese Actress Barbie Hsu, Star of 'Meteor Garden,' Dies at 48
5
Indonesia Secures UAE Partnership in Key Sectors, Including $50M Reforestation Grant
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED