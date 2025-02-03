Three Foreign Players Cleared for Indonesian Citizenship Ahead of World Cup Qualifiers

Jakarta. The House of Representatives' Commission X approved the Indonesian citizenship of three foreign football players – Ole Romeny, Dion Markx, and Tim Geypens – on Monday.

Following this approval, the naturalization request will be discussed in a plenary session of the DPR on Tuesday, for a final decision. Once approved, the process will continue with the State Secretariat Ministry for a presidential decree, followed by an oath-taking ceremony.

Romeny, a 24-year-old right-winger from Oxford United, Markx, a 19-year-old central defender from NEC Nijmegen U-21, and Geypens, a 19-year-old left-back from FC Emmen, are all expected to strengthen the national team in the World Cup qualification.



Indonesia is currently third in Group C of the World Cup qualifying round in Asia, tied on points with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and China but holding a slight advantage on goal difference. Japan leads the group with 16 points, followed by Australia in a distant second with seven points, just one point ahead of the chasing pack. Each team has four matches remaining.

Commission X Chairperson Hetifah Sjaifudian said naturalizing athletes should be part of a national strategy to develop Indonesia's football ecosystem.

"Athletes' citizenship must be integrated into our strategic efforts to build and improve the national football ecosystem. It’s not just about improving the national team’s quality but also about encouraging local player development for the overall progress of football," she said.

Hetifah also stressed the importance of instilling a sense of nationalism. The naturalization process for these players should serve as a way to strengthen unity and inspire the younger generation.

"The naturalization should foster nationalism, reinforce unity, and inspire the younger generation so that it not only contributes to sporting achievements but also strengthens our sense of pride as a nation," Hetifah concluded.

