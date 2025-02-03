Three Foreign Players Cleared for Indonesian Citizenship Ahead of World Cup Qualifiers

Hendro D Situmorang
February 3, 2025 | 8:40 pm
SHARE
Ole Romeny from Oxford United. The House of Representatives' Commission X approved the Indonesian citizenship of three foreign football players – Ole Romeny, Dion Markx, and Tim Geypens – on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. (X/oleromenyfans)
Ole Romeny from Oxford United. The House of Representatives' Commission X approved the Indonesian citizenship of three foreign football players – Ole Romeny, Dion Markx, and Tim Geypens – on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. (X/oleromenyfans)

Jakarta. The House of Representatives' Commission X approved the Indonesian citizenship of three foreign football players – Ole Romeny, Dion Markx, and Tim Geypens – on Monday.

Following this approval, the naturalization request will be discussed in a plenary session of the DPR on Tuesday, for a final decision. Once approved, the process will continue with the State Secretariat Ministry for a presidential decree, followed by an oath-taking ceremony.

Romeny, a 24-year-old right-winger from Oxford United, Markx, a 19-year-old central defender from NEC Nijmegen U-21, and Geypens, a 19-year-old left-back from FC Emmen, are all expected to strengthen the national team in the World Cup qualification.

Indonesia is currently third in Group C of the World Cup qualifying round in Asia, tied on points with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and China but holding a slight advantage on goal difference. Japan leads the group with 16 points, followed by Australia in a distant second with seven points, just one point ahead of the chasing pack. Each team has four matches remaining.

Commission X Chairperson Hetifah Sjaifudian said naturalizing athletes should be part of a national strategy to develop Indonesia's football ecosystem. 

"Athletes' citizenship must be integrated into our strategic efforts to build and improve the national football ecosystem. It’s not just about improving the national team’s quality but also about encouraging local player development for the overall progress of football," she said.

Hetifah also stressed the importance of instilling a sense of nationalism. The naturalization process for these players should serve as a way to strengthen unity and inspire the younger generation. 

"The naturalization should foster nationalism, reinforce unity, and inspire the younger generation so that it not only contributes to sporting achievements but also strengthens our sense of pride as a nation," Hetifah concluded.

Tags:
#Sports
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Three Foreign Players Cleared for Indonesian Citizenship Ahead of World Cup Qualifiers
News 1 hours ago

Three Foreign Players Cleared for Indonesian Citizenship Ahead of World Cup Qualifiers

 The DPR has approved the naturalization of three foreign football players: Ole Romeny, Dion Markx, and Tim Geypens.
Rupiah Slumps as US-China Trade War Escalates
Business 3 hours ago

Rupiah Slumps as US-China Trade War Escalates

 The rupiah weakened against the US dollar amid escalating US-China trade tensions.
Beyoncé Makes History as First Black Woman to Win Best Country Album at Grammys
Lifestyle 4 hours ago

Beyoncé Makes History as First Black Woman to Win Best Country Album at Grammys

 Beyoncé made history by winning Album of the Year with Cowboy Carter at the 2025 Grammys, while Kendrick Lamar took home Song of the Year.
Malaysia Records Highest Tourist Arrivals to Indonesia in 2024, Swiss Spend Most
Lifestyle 4 hours ago

Malaysia Records Highest Tourist Arrivals to Indonesia in 2024, Swiss Spend Most

 The Central Statistics Agency reported that the number of international tourist arrivals to Indonesia reached 13.9 million visits in 2024
DPR Set to Approve Revised SOEs Law, Paving the Way for Danantara Investment Superholding
Business 4 hours ago

DPR Set to Approve Revised SOEs Law, Paving the Way for Danantara Investment Superholding

 The DPR is set to approve the revised State-Owned Enterprises (BUMN) Law, which includes the establishment of Danantara.
News Index

Most Popular

Google Glitch Shows Rupiah at Rp 8,170 per Dollar, Half the Official Rate
1
Google Glitch Shows Rupiah at Rp 8,170 per Dollar, Half the Official Rate
2
Many Immigration Officials at Soekarno-Hatta Airport Removed After Chinese Embassy Complaint
3
Taiwanese Actress Barbie Hsu, Star of 'Meteor Garden,' Dies at 48
4
Canadian National Arrested in Bali for Jewelry Theft and Fraud Scheme
5
Indonesia Secures UAE Partnership in Key Sectors, Including $50M Reforestation Grant
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED