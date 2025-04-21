Three Indonesian Citizens in Korea Receive Honorary Awards from South Korean Government

Jakarta. Three Indonesian nationals residing in Korea -- Sugianto, Leo Dipiyo, and Vicky Septa Eka Saputra -- received honorary awards from the South Korean government.

The three individuals were recognized for their heroic actions in saving local residents from a forest fire disaster that struck Yeongdeok, North Gyeongsang Province, on March 25. They were praised for showing extraordinary bravery in an emergency situation.

The awards were presented at an official ceremony held at the Ministry of Justice office in Gwacheon last Friday.

"We are very proud to see how Indonesian citizens, despite their limitations, were able to make a real contribution in the rescue efforts during the fire," said Zelda Wulan Kartika, Chargé d'Affaires Ad Interim of the Indonesian Embassy in Seoul, in a press release issued on Sunday.

According to Zelda, the three Indonesian citizens demonstrated exceptional role-model behavior. Sugianto, for example, took the initiative to warn residents and carried elderly people to safety.

Leo rescued an elderly woman living alone, while Vicky evacuated trapped residents using a boat.

Their actions not only saved lives but also became a symbol of cross-national humanitarian cooperation, strengthening the bilateral relationship between Indonesia and South Korea.

As a form of appreciation, South Korean Minister of Justice, Park Sung Jae, presented them with certificates of commendation and granted them special F-2-16 residency status -- a visa awarded to foreigners who have made outstanding contributions to the Republic of Korea.

"Their courage and resilience have touched the hearts of the South Korean people. They are inspirational ambassadors of our nation," said the South Korean Minister of Justice during the award ceremony for the Indonesian citizens in Korea.

The award ceremony was also attended by representatives from the Ministry of Justice, the Foreign Affairs Ministry of South Korea, and the Indonesian Embassy in Seoul, marking an important moment in strengthening friendship between nations through humanitarian actions.

