Three Indonesians Injured as 7.4-Magnitude Quake Jolts Turkiye

Jakarta. The Indonesian Embassy in Ankara announced that at least three Indonesian citizens were injured following a 7.4-magnitude quake and its powerful aftershocks in southern Turkiye on Monday.

“No Indonesian citizen has died from the earthquake so far,” Indonesian Ambassador to Turkiye Lalu Muhamad Iqbal wrote in a press statement.

“Three Indonesian citizens are injured. One is in Kahramanmaras and the two others are in Hatay. They have been taken to the nearest hospitals,” Lalu said.

A number of Indonesian citizens had to leave their badly damaged apartments. The embassy is working on a shelter, while also waiting for the local authorities. The embassy also reported that there were 6,500 Indonesians currently living in Turkiye, 500 of which were residing in the earthquake-affected areas.

“Most of them are students, while others are Indonesians who married locals, and workers in international organizations,” Lalu added.

The Indonesian embassy has coordinated with the local authorities in the impacted area, the Indonesian citizen protection taskforce, and the Indonesian Students’ Association (PPI).

Indonesian citizens affected by the quake can call the embassy’s hotline at +90 532 135 22 98.

At least 51 people died from the earthquake. The disaster has also left hundreds injured. The death toll is still climbing, according to the embassy.

Anadolu Agency reported that the 7.4 magnitude quake struck at 4.17 a.m. (0117GMT) and was centered in the Pazarcik district in Turkiye’s southern province of Kahramanmaras.

The quake occurred at a depth of 7 kilometers (4.3 miles). It was followed by a magnitude 6.4 quake that struck southeastern Gaziantep province. A third earthquake with a 6.5 magnitude also hit Gaziantep.

The earthquake was felt in Syria's Idlib, Aleppo, Hama, Latakia, and Raqqa provinces.

The quakes also affected Egypt, Lebanon, Iraq, Northern Cyprus, and Greek Cypriot Administration.