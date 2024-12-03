Three Lawmakers Summoned by Ethics Council Over Misconduct Allegations

Yustinus Paat
December 3, 2024 | 2:28 am
Yulius Setiarto, left, a lawmaker representing the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), speaks to journalists at the legislature complex in Jakarta, Monday, Dec. 2, 2024. (B-Universe Photo/Yustinus Paat)
Yulius Setiarto, left, a lawmaker representing the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), speaks to journalists at the legislature complex in Jakarta, Monday, Dec. 2, 2024. (B-Universe Photo/Yustinus Paat)

Jakarta. The ethics council of the House of Representatives has scheduled separate hearings on Tuesday with three lawmakers accused of misconduct. The lawmakers, identified as Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) members Yulius Setiarto and Haryanto, as well as Great Indonesia Movement Party (Gerindra) member Nuroji, face allegations ranging from inappropriate behavior to slander and racism.

Haryanto was summoned over his alleged involvement in a video call containing explicit sexual content, according to Ethics Council Chairman Nazaruddin Dek Gam.

“I have seen the video and need to hear his clarification,” Nazaruddin said on Monday without disclosing further details.

Meanwhile, Yulius is under scrutiny for a TikTok video in which he accused members of the National Police of favoring candidates endorsed by former President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo in the recent regional elections, despite providing no evidence.

Jokowi, who has refused to endorse PDI-P’s presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo, is now seen as a political rival to the party.

The National Police have repeatedly emphasized their neutrality during elections. Addressing the accusations on Monday, Yulius clarified that his comments were not intended to malign the police.

“I come from a police family. Three of my siblings are police officers, and my grandfather also served in the force. I would never make baseless accusations against the police,” Yulius said.

He explained that his TikTok video was a response to a previous podcast critical of Jokowi and the police, adding that his comments about potential bias in the police’s conduct were made “within limits.”

“I didn’t use any profanity. I may be outspoken, but everyone has their own style of expressing ideas. I’m not overly concerned about the summons,” he said.

The third case involves Gerindra’s Nuroji, who sparked public backlash during a hearing with the sports minister by expressing disappointment over the national football team’s reliance on naturalized players, which he claimed limited opportunities for “local boys.”

