Three Migrant Workers Arrested for Smuggling 7.5 kg of Meth from Malaysia

Medan. North Sumatra police have arrested three Indonesian migrant workers for attempting to smuggle 7.5 kilograms of methamphetamine from Malaysia through a small port in Silau Laut subdistrict, Asahan Regency.

The suspects were intercepted shortly after their boat docked at the port. Officers discovered multiple packages of crystal meth hidden in their bags, said North Sumatra Police Narcotics Director, Commissioner Jean Calvin Simanjuntak, on Thursday.

The suspects, identified by their initials SAR (64), SOL (31), and PAR (40), were allegedly planning to transport the meth from Asahan to Sampang, Madura.

"The operation followed a public tip-off about a large quantity of narcotics being brought into Indonesia via a small port in Asahan," Jean said.

He explained that SAR was hired by a Malaysian syndicate to carry the drugs only as far as the port, in exchange for a promised payment of Rp 40 million. The other two suspects were tasked with delivering the meth to its final destination in Madura.

In addition to the drugs, police also seized four mobile phones belonging to the suspects.

All three individuals are currently in custody at the North Sumatra Police Headquarters.

Under Indonesian law, drug traffickers can face the death penalty if found guilty.

