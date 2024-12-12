Three Miners Die after Unauthorized Gold Mine Collapses in West Kalimantan

Andriadi Perdana Putra
December 12, 2024 | 7:44 am
Villagers carry the body of a gold miner who died after the mine collapsed in Kapuas Hulu Regency, West Kalimantan, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (B-Universe Photo/Andriadi Perdana)
Villagers carry the body of a gold miner who died after the mine collapsed in Kapuas Hulu Regency, West Kalimantan, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (B-Universe Photo/Andriadi Perdana)

Kapuas Hulu, West Kalimantan. At least three people died after an illegal gold mine collapsed in Kapuas Hulu Regency, West Kalimantan, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Gudang Hulu village, the district of Selimbau, on Tuesday afternoon.

"Six miners were buried in the mine hole, three of them died in the scene,” said Commissioner Dahomi Baleo Siregar, deputy chief of the Kapuas Hulu Police.

The officer said law enforcement officials had earlier attended the scene to warn residents against unauthorized gold mining activities and safety risks posed by unstable land structures around the mining areas.

However, villagers ignored the warning and resumed mining activities as soon as police left the area.

“We now revisited the area to conduct an investigation and reinforce the law against illegal mining,” Dahomi said. "We strictly ban people from unauthorized mining activities because they’re not only against the law but also destructive to the environment and harmful to human health. I encourage others to report to us if they detect illegal mining activities.”

