Three Nickel Mining Firms Accused of Environmental Damage in Raja Ampat

Antara
June 9, 2025 | 1:56 am
SHARE
This aerial photo taken on Nov. 19. 2017, shows islets in Raja Ampat Regency, Southwest Papua. (JG Photo)
This aerial photo taken on Nov. 19. 2017, shows islets in Raja Ampat Regency, Southwest Papua. (JG Photo)

Jakarta. Indonesia’s Environment Ministry announced on Sunday that it will pursue legal action against three nickel mining companies accused of polluting small islands in the marine tourism region of Raja Ampat, Southwest Papua.

The companies under investigation are Anugerah Surya Pratama (ASP), Mulya Raymond Perkasa (MRP), and Kawei Sejahtera Mining (KSM).

Speaking at a press conference in Jakarta, Environment Minister Hanif Faisol Nurofiq said that the ministry had found evidence of serious environmental violations by the three companies. ASP, which operates on Manuran Island, has been ordered to cease operations and now faces potential civil and criminal penalties.

Read More:
No Major Environmental Damage Found on Gag Island, Says Official After Mining Site Inspection
Advertisement

“ASP was found conducting mining activities without proper environmental management, resulting in seawater pollution and high levels of coastal turbidity,” Hanif said.

According to data from the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry, ASP received its mining permit on January 7, 2024, for a 10-year period covering 1,173 hectares on Manuran Island. However, Hanif said the company’s environmental documentation was issued by the Raja Ampat regency and has not yet been received by the central government.

“We will request the documents for review, as serious contamination has occurred. There is no record of environmental management reporting,” he said.

Environmental violations were also discovered on Kawei and Manyaifun islands. KSM was found to have cleared land beyond its permitted concession area, while MRP holds only a mining business license and has failed to submit any environmental management plans. Both operations have been suspended by the ministry.

“We recorded unauthorized land clearing of five hectares by KSM, which violates its environmental approval. MRP, meanwhile, lacks any environmental documentation despite its operations being located on a small protected island. Under these circumstances, it's very unlikely we could ever grant environmental clearance,” Hanif added.

Read More:
Mining Pause in Paradise: Indonesia Moves to Protect Raja Ampat Ecosystem

Ministry records show that both KSM and MRP received their mining permits from local, not central, authorities.

MRP was granted a 20-year mining license on February 26, 2013, covering 2,193 hectares on Batang Pele Island. Its activities are still in the exploration and drilling phase.

KSM, meanwhile, has held a 20-year production license since 2013 for a 5,922-hectare concession area. Although it began nickel production in 2023, no active mining operations are currently taking place.

Tags:
#Environment
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Three Nickel Mining Firms Accused of Environmental Damage in Raja Ampat
News 4 hours ago

Three Nickel Mining Firms Accused of Environmental Damage in Raja Ampat

 The companies under investigation are Anugerah Surya Pratama (ASP), Mulya Raymond Perkasa (MRP), and Kawei Sejahtera Mining (KSM).
No Major Environmental Damage Found on Gag Island, Says Official After Mining Site Inspection
Business 15 hours ago

No Major Environmental Damage Found on Gag Island, Says Official After Mining Site Inspection

 The ministry’s field evaluation revealed that five companies hold mining licenses in the Raja Ampat region.
Mining Pause in Paradise: Indonesia Moves to Protect Raja Ampat Ecosystem
Business Jun 6, 2025 | 10:27 pm

Mining Pause in Paradise: Indonesia Moves to Protect Raja Ampat Ecosystem

 The Forestry Ministry noted that Raja Ampat is home to one of the world's most biodiverse ecosystems and holds significant cultural value.
Gov't Suspends Gag Nikel's Mining in Raja Ampat Over Environmental Concerns
News Jun 6, 2025 | 4:37 pm

Gov't Suspends Gag Nikel's Mining in Raja Ampat Over Environmental Concerns

 Indonesia halts Gag Nikel’s mining ops in Raja Ampat for environmental review, as Minister Bahlil plans on-site inspection.
Indonesia Probes Nickel Operations Near Raja Ampat Marine Paradise
News Jun 4, 2025 | 1:12 pm

Indonesia Probes Nickel Operations Near Raja Ampat Marine Paradise

 The Environment Ministry is probing nickel mining near Raja Ampat over fears of environmental damage to the marine tourism haven.
Minister Shuts Down Tangerang Steel Plant Over Toxic Smoke Emissions
News May 23, 2025 | 7:14 pm

Minister Shuts Down Tangerang Steel Plant Over Toxic Smoke Emissions

 The facility, operated by Power Steel Mandiri in the Cikupa Industrial Complex, was found to be emitting hazardous air pollutants.
Hotel, Golf Course in Bogor Suspended for Occupying Protected Green Areas
News Mar 14, 2025 | 5:26 am

Hotel, Golf Course in Bogor Suspended for Occupying Protected Green Areas

 Hanif pointed to the severe loss of forest cover in the upstream area of the Cikeas River, which originally spanned 145,000 hectares.

The Latest

Carlos Alcaraz Wins Longest-Ever French Open Final After Saving 3 Match Points 
News 3 hours ago

Carlos Alcaraz Wins Longest-Ever French Open Final After Saving 3 Match Points 

 Alcaraz, who won his fifth Grand Slam tournament in as many finals, produced one of the greatest comebacks in the history of the tournament.
Three Nickel Mining Firms Accused of Environmental Damage in Raja Ampat
News 4 hours ago

Three Nickel Mining Firms Accused of Environmental Damage in Raja Ampat

 The companies under investigation are Anugerah Surya Pratama (ASP), Mulya Raymond Perkasa (MRP), and Kawei Sejahtera Mining (KSM).
Antonsen Clinches First Indonesia Open Title as European Players Make History in Jakarta
News 8 hours ago

Antonsen Clinches First Indonesia Open Title as European Players Make History in Jakarta

 Indonesia’s wait for a home champion continues, as the country ends another edition of the Indonesia Open without a trophy in four years.
Chad Announces Suspension of Visas to US Citizens in Response to Trump Travel Ban
News 12 hours ago

Chad Announces Suspension of Visas to US Citizens in Response to Trump Travel Ban

 “Chad has no planes to offer, no billions of dollars to give, but Chad has his dignity and pride,” Deby said.
No Major Environmental Damage Found on Gag Island, Says Official After Mining Site Inspection
Business 15 hours ago

No Major Environmental Damage Found on Gag Island, Says Official After Mining Site Inspection

 The ministry’s field evaluation revealed that five companies hold mining licenses in the Raja Ampat region.
News Index

Most Popular

Prabowo Gifts Rolex Watches to Indonesia Football Stars After China Win
1
Prabowo Gifts Rolex Watches to Indonesia Football Stars After China Win
2
Danantara in Talks to Join Grab’s $7B GoTo Deal: Bloomberg
3
Landmark Indonesia-EU Trade Deal Concluded, Opening Path for Greater Market Access
4
‘Want It Fast? Pay Up’: KPK Exposes Extortion Methods Targeting Foreign Workers
5
Indonesia-EU CEPA Negotiations Enter Final Stage
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED