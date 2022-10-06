Three Students Die after Jakarta School Building Collapses during Flash Flood

A flash flood sweeps a school building and destroys walls in Cilandak, South Jakarta, killing at least three students on October 6, 2022. (Joanito De Saojoao)

Jakarta. At least three students of a state Islamic junior high school in South Jakarta died on Thursday after walls in a section of the school building were swept by floods and collapsed on Thursday afternoon.

The incident in Pondok Labu, Cilandak occurred during heavy rains that brought excess water to the nearby Krukut River and caused a flash flood, police said.

“The walls collapsed due to the excess water that led to a flash flood. The flash flood hit the walls with extreme force and caused them to collapse that resulted in casualties and injuries,” Cilandak Police Chief Commissioner Multazam told journalists at the scene.

He said rescue workers with the help of residents are still searching for more victims in the area.

Reports said that at least one person is still trapped under the debris at Pondok Labu Madrasah Tsanawiyah Negeri (MTsN) junior high school.

A resident said the flash flood from the Krukut River swept the school at around 2:00 p.m. local time.

"There was a very strong current that caused the walls to collapse,” a man who identified himself only as Dian said.

"My wife who was teaching at the school told me the water was neck-high. The incident occurred during heavy rains,” he added.

