Three Witnesses Summoned in Bank Indonesia CSR Misuse Case

Jakarta. The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has summoned three witnesses for questioning in an ongoing investigation into the alleged misuse of Bank Indonesia's corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds.

"The examination is being conducted today at the KPK office," said KPK spokesperson Tessa Mahardhika on Tuesday.

The summoned witnesses include Mohamad Mu'min (MM), an administrative staff member of the House of Representatives' Commission XI; Rusmini (R), the head of Panongan Village in Cirebon Regency; and Rizky Fadilah (RF), a civil servant.

While the KPK has not disclosed the specific focus of the questioning, it stated that the findings would be shared once the examinations are complete.

This investigation revolves around allegations that Bank Indonesia channeled trillions of rupiah to members of the House’s Commission XI under the guise of a CSR program. The KPK is examining whether these funds were misused by lawmakers and central bank officials during the previous legislative term.

The KPK has questioned several lawmakers and Bank Indonesia officials, including a legislator named Satori. Satori admitted to receiving CSR funds from Bank Indonesia to finance social programs in his constituency and claimed that all members of Commission XI received similar funds through a foundation.

Asep explained that the investigation aims to determine whether the funds were properly utilized for their intended purposes, such as building schools, or misappropriated for other uses.

“If the funds were used appropriately for CSR programs, then there’s no issue. However, we have indications of misuse,” said Asep Guntur, KPK’s director of investigations.

The KPK has not named any suspects in the case but promised to release further updates as the investigation develops.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: