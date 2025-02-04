Three Witnesses Summoned in Bank Indonesia CSR Misuse Case

Muhammad Aulia Rahman
February 4, 2025 | 3:47 pm
SHARE
KPK spokesperson Tessa Mahardhika
KPK spokesperson Tessa Mahardhika

Jakarta. The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has summoned three witnesses for questioning in an ongoing investigation into the alleged misuse of Bank Indonesia's corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds. 

"The examination is being conducted today at the KPK office," said KPK spokesperson Tessa Mahardhika on Tuesday.

The summoned witnesses include Mohamad Mu'min (MM), an administrative staff member of the House of Representatives' Commission XI; Rusmini (R), the head of Panongan Village in Cirebon Regency; and Rizky Fadilah (RF), a civil servant.

While the KPK has not disclosed the specific focus of the questioning, it stated that the findings would be shared once the examinations are complete.

This investigation revolves around allegations that Bank Indonesia channeled trillions of rupiah to members of the House’s Commission XI under the guise of a CSR program. The KPK is examining whether these funds were misused by lawmakers and central bank officials during the previous legislative term.

The KPK has questioned several lawmakers and Bank Indonesia officials, including a legislator named Satori. Satori admitted to receiving CSR funds from Bank Indonesia to finance social programs in his constituency and claimed that all members of Commission XI received similar funds through a foundation.

Asep explained that the investigation aims to determine whether the funds were properly utilized for their intended purposes, such as building schools, or misappropriated for other uses.

“If the funds were used appropriately for CSR programs, then there’s no issue. However, we have indications of misuse,” said Asep Guntur, KPK’s director of investigations.

The KPK has not named any suspects in the case but promised to release further updates as the investigation develops.

Tags:
#Corruption
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Grab Eyes $7 Billion Acquisition of GoTo, Sources Say
Business 1 hours ago

Grab Eyes $7 Billion Acquisition of GoTo, Sources Say

 Grab Holdings is reportedly exploring a $7 billion acquisition of PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia (GOTO).
Three Witnesses Summoned in Bank Indonesia CSR Misuse Case
News 2 hours ago

Three Witnesses Summoned in Bank Indonesia CSR Misuse Case

 KPK has summoned three witnesses in its investigation into the alleged misuse of Bank Indonesia's CSR funds.
Bukit Asam Hits Record Coal Sales of 42.9 Million Tons in 2024
Business 3 hours ago

Bukit Asam Hits Record Coal Sales of 42.9 Million Tons in 2024

 Bukit Asam (PTBA) reported record coal sales of 42.9 million tons in 2024, up 16% year-on-year, driven by a 30% surge in exports.
Energy Minister Apologizes After Woman Dies in 3-kg LPG Queue
News 4 hours ago

Energy Minister Apologizes After Woman Dies in 3-kg LPG Queue

 Energy Minister Bahlil Lahadalia apologized after a woman reportedly died waiting in line for subsidized 3-kg LPG.
Banks Face Stricter Obligations Under OJK's New Bank Secrecy Rules
Business 4 hours ago

Banks Face Stricter Obligations Under OJK's New Bank Secrecy Rules

 The regulation clarifies disclosure processes, imposes stricter obligations on banks, and streamlines access for law enforcement.
News Index

Most Popular

Many Immigration Officials at Soekarno-Hatta Airport Removed After Chinese Embassy Complaint
1
Many Immigration Officials at Soekarno-Hatta Airport Removed After Chinese Embassy Complaint
2
Taiwanese Actress Barbie Hsu, Star of 'Meteor Garden,' Dies at 48
3
30 Immigration Officials Removed from Soekarno-Hatta Airport Over Alleged Extortion of Chinese Visitors
4
Police Raid Gay Party in South Jakarta Hotel, 56 Detained
5
Residents Left Confused as 3-kg Cooking Gas Becomes Scarce
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED