Three Women Arrested for Attempting to Sell Newborn Baby

January 20, 2025 | 3:44 am
A newborn baby girl is being treated at a hospital in Pekanbaru, Riau, on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, after she was rescued from an alleged human trafficking ring. (B-Universe Photo/Effendi Rusli)
Pekanbaru. Police have arrested three women in Pekanbaru, Riau, for attempting to sell a two-week-old baby girl. The arrests followed an undercover operation involving a child protection activist posing as a prospective buyer, authorities said on Sunday.

The suspects allegedly used a TikTok account to advertise the baby, prompting members of the public to report the case to the police. The transaction took place on Saturday at a café on Ronggowarsito Street, where the suspects demanded Rp 25 million for the baby.

“Two of the suspects, identified by their initials TH and EJ, were arrested as they were about to hand over the baby,” said Adjunct Commissioner Viola Dwi Anggreni, chief of the Limapuluh District Police in Pekanbaru.

TH, also known as Tutik, 31, carried the baby to the meeting point, while EJ, also known as Ernie, 49, acted as the broker. Police said EJ is a midwife employed at a local hospital.

The third suspect, AT (Aprita), 42, was allegedly attempting to purchase the baby with the intention of reselling her for Rp 35 million, Viola added.

During questioning, AT admitted to previously selling five babies in Medan, the provincial capital of North Sumatra, according to the police.

The baby girl was allegedly supplied by EJ, who is accused of exploiting her role as a midwife to collect babies who were unwanted by their parents. Police are still working to identify the baby girl’s biological parents.

The three suspects are being charged under Indonesia’s human trafficking and child protection laws, Viola said. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities seeking to uncover further details about the suspects’ operations and potential connections.

