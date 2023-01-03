Tickets for 2022 AFF Cup Semifinals Almost Sold Out

Indonesia national team celebrates as Dendy Sulistyawan scores a goal in a match against The Philippines in the Group A 2022 AFF Cup in Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on Jan. 2, 2023. (Antara Photo)

Jakarta. Presale tickets to Friday's 2022 ASEAN Football Federation or AFF Cup semifinal were selling like hotcakes after the Indonesian team made it to the final four.

Five out of the available seven seating areas were already sold out on its official ticket booking platform Tiket.com. The presale ticket prices for these zones ranged from Rp 125,000 ($8) to Rp 750,000. As of 2.19 p.m., the 2022 AFF semi-finals only had one seat left for the West A and East B Zones (both costing Rp 200,000), respectively.

“For the spectators, we hope they can watch the match in an orderly manner, and comply with the existing regulations at the stadium,” Yunus Nusi, the secretary-general of the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI), said on Tuesday.

The semifinal will take place at the Bung Karno Stadium in Senayan on Friday. There are four ticket categories, namely West VIP, Main East, Category 1, and Category 2.

According to Yunus, prices will return to normal on Jan. 4-5. The regular price for a Category 1 seat is Rp 150,000. Football fans can book a seat at the West VIP zone at a normal price of Rp 1 million.

The Group B winner, which is still yet to be decided, will become Indonesia’s semifinal opponent.

In today’s Group B matchup, Vietnam will compete with Myanmar, while Singapore will go against Malaysia. Vietnam will likely top Group B, and later face Indonesia in the semifinal.

Indonesia made it to the semifinal after defeating The Philippines 2-1 in Monday's match.

Dendy Sulistyawan scored Indonesia’s first goal in the 21st minute. Marselino Ferdinan put Indonesia further in the lead with an excellent finish about 43 minutes into the game. Sebastian Rasmussen scored a goal for the Philippines in the 83rd minute.

