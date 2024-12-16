Tidal Floods Submerge Muara Angke for Four Days

Jakarta. For the past four days, 11 neighborhood units (RT) in the Muara Angke area of North Jakarta have been submerged in tidal floodwaters, with water levels ranging from 30 to 90 cm. Residents have been forced to continue their daily activities amid the floodwaters, which are mixed with seawater.

Joint teams from the Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD), Public Infrastructure and Facility Handling (PPSU), and the Civil Service Police Unit (Satpol PP) have been deployed to assist residents, particularly those crossing the flooded areas, using rubber boats.

Muhammad Zidan Firdhaus, the Platoon Commander of BPBD North Jakarta, reported that although the tidal flooding has persisted for several days, there have been no requests for evacuation. However, personnel remain on standby to provide assistance if needed.

"The water level ranges between 30 and 90 cm, rising in the morning and receding in the afternoon. So far, there have been no evacuation requests, but we are ready," Zidan said on Monday.

Tidal flooding is a recurring problem in the Muara Angke area, which is particularly vulnerable during high tides. Despite the significant disruption to the local community, the Jakarta city government has yet to implement a concrete solution to address the issue.

