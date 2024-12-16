Tidal Floods Submerge Muara Angke for Four Days

Gandhi Armansyah
December 16, 2024 | 4:36 pm
SHARE
Residents navigate floodwaters in Muara Angke, North Jakarta, that have been submerged under 30–90 cm of seawater for four days. (Beritasatu.com/Gandhi Armansyah)
Residents navigate floodwaters in Muara Angke, North Jakarta, that have been submerged under 30–90 cm of seawater for four days. (Beritasatu.com/Gandhi Armansyah)

Jakarta. For the past four days, 11 neighborhood units (RT) in the Muara Angke area of North Jakarta have been submerged in tidal floodwaters, with water levels ranging from 30 to 90 cm. Residents have been forced to continue their daily activities amid the floodwaters, which are mixed with seawater.

Joint teams from the Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD), Public Infrastructure and Facility Handling (PPSU), and the Civil Service Police Unit (Satpol PP) have been deployed to assist residents, particularly those crossing the flooded areas, using rubber boats.

Muhammad Zidan Firdhaus, the Platoon Commander of BPBD North Jakarta, reported that although the tidal flooding has persisted for several days, there have been no requests for evacuation. However, personnel remain on standby to provide assistance if needed.

"The water level ranges between 30 and 90 cm, rising in the morning and receding in the afternoon. So far, there have been no evacuation requests, but we are ready," Zidan said on Monday.

Advertisement

Tidal flooding is a recurring problem in the Muara Angke area, which is particularly vulnerable during high tides. Despite the significant disruption to the local community, the Jakarta city government has yet to implement a concrete solution to address the issue.

Tags:
#Disaster
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Prabowo Swears in Setyo Budiyanto as KPK Chairman, New Leadership Announced
News 1 hours ago

Prabowo Swears in Setyo Budiyanto as KPK Chairman, New Leadership Announced

 Setyo Budiyanto has been appointed as the new KPK chairman.
Tidal Floods Submerge Muara Angke for Four Days
News 2 hours ago

Tidal Floods Submerge Muara Angke for Four Days

 For four days, 11 RTs in Muara Angke, North Jakarta, have been flooded with 30–90 cm of seawater
Prabowo to Head to Cairo for D-8 Summit This Week
News 2 hours ago

Prabowo to Head to Cairo for D-8 Summit This Week

 The D-8 is an economic cooperation that brings together Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Turkiye.
Jokowi, Son, and Son-in-Law Officially Dismissed by PDI-P
News 3 hours ago

Jokowi, Son, and Son-in-Law Officially Dismissed by PDI-P

 Jokowi’s ties to PDI-P date back to his early political career, with the party backing him during his rise to national prominence.
China's Economy Logs Lackluster Performance in November as Retail Sales Slow
Business 3 hours ago

China's Economy Logs Lackluster Performance in November as Retail Sales Slow

 Officials said the economy was generally stable with positive signs including a slight improvement in the property sector.
News Index

Most Popular

Bali Airport Enhances Traffic Management to Avoid Repeat of Last Year’s Holiday Chaos
1
Bali Airport Enhances Traffic Management to Avoid Repeat of Last Year’s Holiday Chaos
2
5.4 Million Indonesian Muslims on Hajj Pilgrimage Waiting List
3
Indonesia to Unveil New Economic Policy Package, Including VAT Overhaul, on Monday
4
5 Heroin Traffickers Return to Australia after Almost 20 Years in Indonesian Prisons
5
Indonesia to Raise VAT to 12 Percent on January 1
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED