Tiger Owner Becomes Suspect in Fatal Attack on Assistant

Samarinda. Police have designated the owner of a pet tiger as a suspect after the carnivore fatally attacked his assistant in the East Kalimantan capital, Samarinda.

The suspect faces charges of illegal possession of an endangered animal and negligence that resulted in the death of his domestic assistant, said Comr. Rengga Puspo Saputro, head of the Samarinda Metropolitan Police's criminal investigation unit.

"The legal proceedings are underway and the tiger owner has been named a suspect in the investigation," Rengga told reporters in Samarinda on Sunday.

The decision to pursue a criminal investigation emerged after police questioned five witnesses at the scene located on Jalan Wahid Hasyim 2, North Samarinda District, he said.

Allegedly caring for the tiger since its cub days approximately three years ago, the suspect reportedly lacked the necessary permit for owning the animal, the officer added.

The offense carries a penalty of up to seven years in prison.

Suprianda, 27, the domestic worker, suffered fatal injuries from the tiger attack on Saturday, although the exact sequence of events remains unclear.

The worker was found deceased with severe injuries near the tiger's enclosure.

Promptly responding to the scene, the police initiated an investigation and arrested the employer.

Hanifah, a relative of the deceased, revealed that Suprianda had previously expressed dissatisfaction with his work conditions. Suprianda had informed family members of his intention to resign, especially after being tasked with the responsibility of feeding the tiger.

"Suprianda had mentioned the tiger's aggressive behavior and disclosed injuries from scratches and bites," Hanifah said.

The pet tiger that reportedly mauled a domestic worker to death is seen in its enclosure at a residence on Jalan Wahid Hasyim 2, North Samarinda District, East Kalimantan, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (B-Universe Photo/Fuad Iqbal Abdullah)





