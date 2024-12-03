Timor-Leste Honors Indonesian Police Chief for Supporting Democracy and Stability

Jakarta. Indonesian National Police (Polri) Chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo has been awarded the Order of Timor-Leste, the country's highest honor, by the Government of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste.

In addition to Listyo, four other senior police officers received the Medal of Merit of Timor-Leste in recognition of their contributions and dedication. They are Police Education and Training Commander Chryshnanda Dwilaksana, Head of the International Relations Division Krishna Murti, Commander of the Police Staff College Rusdi Darmoko, and Commander of the Police Staff School Bambang Sentot Widodo.

"This award serves as tangible proof of the Indonesian National Police’s contribution on the international stage, particularly in strengthening bilateral ties with Timor-Leste," Police Public Relations Division Head Trunoyudo Wisnu Andiko said in a statement on Monday.

The awards were presented during an official ceremony held at the Timor-Leste Embassy in Jakarta earlier today.

Advertisement

The honors recognize Listyo’s significant contributions to supporting democracy, peace, and national stability in Timor-Leste. The nomination was submitted by the Chief of the Timor-Leste National Police (PNTL) and approved by the country’s Home Affairs Minister and Parliament.

Listyo was also praised for his role in enhancing the human resource capabilities of the Timor-Leste National Police, promoting regional security, and assisting in the smooth visit of Pope Francis to Indonesia and Timor-Leste in September 2024.

On the same occasion, Polri, through its Education and Training Command, and the Timor-Leste National Police signed an updated cooperation arrangement aimed at further strengthening police capacity building.

"The renewal of this cooperation underscores a joint commitment to continuously enhance professionalism, technical skills, and information exchange between the two institutions," Trunoyudo said.

The updated arrangement covers training in middle-management, technical development in criminal investigation, traffic management, public order, community policing, intelligence, special operations, and other policing areas, along with internship programs, joint seminars, and workshops.

The collaboration between the Indonesian National Police and the Timor-Leste National Police has been ongoing since 2009, maintained through an automatic renewal mechanism under a memorandum of understanding signed by both sides.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: