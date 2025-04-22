Titiek Soeharto: Hero or Not, My Father Is Already One to Us

Yustinus Paat
April 22, 2025 | 9:44 pm
This capture shows Siti Hediati Hariyadi, more popular as Titiek Soeharto, attending the presidential campaign rally of former husband Prabowo Subianto at the Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.
Jakarta. Siti Hediati Hariyadi, better known as Titiek Soeharto, has welcomed a renewed proposal to grant her late father, Indonesia’s second president Soeharto, the title of national hero, despite longstanding controversy over his human rights record.

“Praise God, if the government is willing to honor President Soeharto with the title, considering all he has done for the nation,” said Titiek, the former wife of President Prabowo Subianto, on Tuesday at the Parliament Complex in Jakarta. “But for us, his family, whether or not the title is granted, he is already a hero, and I believe also for millions of Indonesians who love him.”

Titiek, a member of the Gerindra Party, added that the family has never actively lobbied for the title, despite its frequent resurfacing in public discourse around National Heroes Day. “It comes up every year. Whether or not it happens, he remains a hero to us,” she said.

Still, she expressed hope that the long-discussed recognition might finally come to fruition under Prabowo Subianto’s administration. “God willing, this can be realized during the current government,” she said.

A banner of Soeharto is displayed in the exhibition as part of Renz Lee's artwork. (JG Photo/Diella Yasmine)
Read More:
National Hero or Villain? Gov't Reviews Former President Soeharto's Legacy

The proposal has drawn attention from officials. State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi said Monday that there is no objection to Soeharto being considered for the title. “What’s wrong with it? Former presidents are certainly worthy of recognition for their service to the country,” he told reporters at the Presidential Palace.

Social Affairs Minister Saifullah Yusuf, also known as Gus Ipul, confirmed that the nomination is under review, driven by public aspiration. He explained that such proposals go through a structured evaluation process, beginning at the local level before being forwarded to the Ministry of Social Affairs. The ministry then convenes a committee of historians, religious figures, and academics to assess the candidates.

The proposal has reignited debate over Soeharto’s legacy. While some scholars credit him with key contributions to national development and military victories, critics argue that his authoritarian rule and alleged human rights violations should disqualify him from the honor.

“There are pros and cons, and we’re listening to all sides,” Gus Ipul said.

Soeharto is among ten individuals currently being considered for national hero status, alongside former President Abdurrahman Wahid, Islamic scholar Bisri Sansuri, and educator Idrus Al-Jufri.

