Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

TNI Commander Orders Investigation of Soldier Who Demanded Release of Criminal Suspect

Antara
August 8, 2023 | 10:11 am
SHARE
FILE - Indonesian Military Chief Admiral Yudo Margono, right, shakes hands with his predecessor General Andika Perkasa after the ceremony to mark the change of leadership at the military headquarters in Cilangkap, East Jakarta, on December 20, 2022. (Antara photo/M Risyal Hidayat)
FILE - Indonesian Military Chief Admiral Yudo Margono, right, shakes hands with his predecessor General Andika Perkasa after the ceremony to mark the change of leadership at the military headquarters in Cilangkap, East Jakarta, on December 20, 2022. (Antara photo/M Risyal Hidayat)

Jakarta. Indonesian Armed Forces (TNI) Commander Admiral Yudo Margono has issued an order for the Military Police to initiate an investigation into a soldier who recently visited a police station in Medan, seeking the release of his relative who was being detained on charges of document forgery.

The Medan Metropolitan Police had earlier reported that Major Dedi Hasibuan, an officer from the Bukit Barisan Military Command in North Sumatra, had visited their office along with fellow soldiers, some of whom were in military uniform, to demand the release of his relative. However, Yudo clarified on Monday that the incident was of a personal nature and emphasized that these soldiers did not represent any military institution.

"They acted as individuals and did not represent any institution or the [Bukit Barisan Military Command] commander. I have instructed the local commander to conduct an interrogation, with the support of the Military Police," Yudo said.

While an internal investigation is currently underway to ascertain the details, Yudo acknowledged that Major Dedi's attempt to intervene in an ongoing criminal investigation at a police station was "unethical." He assured that if Major Dedi and his colleagues are found guilty of violating their oath as soldiers, strict sanctions will be imposed.

Advertisement

"We will take prompt and decisive actions, without any form of impunity or cover-up. As I have previously stated, [the TNI] will impose stringent measures against soldiers who engage in violations," Yudo said.

Dedi visited the Medan Metropolitan Police headquarters on Saturday to gather information about a legal case involving a suspect facing allegations of land document forgery, as well as being investigated for a vehicle theft case. The suspect was subsequently released after Dedi's visit, although the police did not elaborate on the specific family connection between the two individuals.

While the Military Police have the authority to take over cases involving service members from the police, soldiers do not possess the legal authority to intervene in criminal cases concerning civilian suspects.

Tags:
#Legal Cases
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

35 Companies Await Listing on IDX as IPO Interest Grows
News 4 hours ago

35 Companies Await Listing on IDX as IPO Interest Grows

 The present influx of both new members and IPO applicants has already set a new record for IDX.
China's Exports Sink 14.5% YoY in July
Business 5 hours ago

China's Exports Sink 14.5% YoY in July

 Exports fell to $281.8 billion as the decline widened from June’s 12.4 percent fall, customs data showed Tuesday.
ASEAN Turns 56 as Myanmar's Violent Conflicts Still Linger
News 6 hours ago

ASEAN Turns 56 as Myanmar's Violent Conflicts Still Linger

 The 10-member grouping to this day still sticks to the five-point peace plan which called for an immediate end to violence in Myanmar.
TNI Commander Orders Investigation of Soldier Who Demanded Release of Criminal Suspect
News 7 hours ago

TNI Commander Orders Investigation of Soldier Who Demanded Release of Criminal Suspect

 Yudo acknowledged that Major Dedi's attempt to intervene in an ongoing criminal investigation at a police station was "unethical."
UK Moves Asylum-Seekers to Barge to Cut Costs
News 17 hours ago

UK Moves Asylum-Seekers to Barge to Cut Costs

 Home Office Minister Sarah Dines said people arriving in the U.K. via unauthorized means “can’t expect to stay in a four-star hotel”.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Criminal Suspect Released from Detention after Major Dedi Hasibuan Visits Police Office
1
Criminal Suspect Released from Detention after Major Dedi Hasibuan Visits Police Office
2
Miss Universe Indonesia Contestant Reports Alleged Sexual Abuse by Organizers
3
OECD Sec-Gen to Visit Jakarta as Indonesia Seeks Membership
4
Timor Leste to “Ideally” Become Full ASEAN Member in 2025: President
5
Indonesia’s Economic Growth Exceeds 5% for 7th Consecutive Quarter
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED