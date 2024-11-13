TNI Forms Task Force to Tackle Online Gambling Involving 4,000 Personnel

Bella Evanglista
November 13, 2024 | 2:12 pm
Indonesian Military (TNI) Deputy Inspector General Major General Alvis Anwar speaking at a ceremony at TNI Headquarters in Cilangkap on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024.
Jakarta. The Indonesian Military (TNI) has formed a task force to monitor and address the involvement of its personnel in online gambling, with approximately 4,000 members implicated. 

TNI Deputy Inspector General Major General Alvis Anwar announced that the newly formed task force will focus on internal monitoring but may also collaborate with other government agencies.

The task force was created in response to President Prabowo Subianto's directive to address not only online gambling but also other issues such as narcotics, smuggling, and corruption. Alvis emphasized that the TNI would act decisively, with zero tolerance for any military personnel or civil servants involved in illegal activities.

“We will not set a time limit for the task force’s work but will evaluate its effectiveness continuously,” Alvis said at a ceremony at TNI Headquarters in Cilangkap on Wednesday. “The TNI will collaborate with various institutions, including the Communication Ministry, the Political, Legal, and Security Affairs Coordinating Ministry, and the police.”

As of 2024, approximately 4,000 TNI members have been implicated in online gambling activities. These individuals have faced strict disciplinary actions, with sanctions ranging from temporary detention to more severe penalties, including criminal prosecution.

The Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center (PPATK) has also reported freezing 13,481 bank accounts linked to gambling activities, totaling approximately Rp 280 trillion ($17.77 billion) by the third quarter of 2024. PPATK projects that the online gambling industry could reach Rp 981 trillion this year if left unchecked.

Alvis reiterated that any TNI member caught participating in online gambling would face severe consequences. “There will be no mercy, no tolerance for violations by both soldiers and TNI civil servants. We are clear on this matter.”

