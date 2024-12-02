Tokopedia Co-Founder Joins Government as Muhaimin Iskandar's Deputy

Jakarta. Chief Minister for Human Development and Cultural Affairs Muhaimin Iskandar has appointed Leontinus Alpha Edison, co-founder of Tokopedia, as one of his deputies.

After a budget meeting at the Indonesian Parliament, Muhaimin expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "I am pleased to welcome Mr. Leon, founder of Tokopedia, and have decided to appoint him as Deputy Minister for Community Economic Empowerment."

Leontinus, also known as Leon, will oversee the coordination of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), the creative economy, and cooperatives. Muhaimin emphasized that Leon’s extensive background in building Tokopedia and supporting local businesses will be invaluable for advancing the Ministry’s goals.

"His experience in establishing Tokopedia, particularly in empowering SMEs, will play a crucial role in advancing our economic empowerment initiatives," Muhaimin added. "He has expertise in areas such as financing, banking access, raw materials, and marketing—key factors for supporting SMEs."

Born on March 19, 1981, in Pontianak, Leontinus Alpha Edison is a prominent entrepreneur in Indonesia’s tech sector. Along with William Tanuwijaya, he co-founded Tokopedia in 2009, aiming to connect buyers and sellers across Indonesia and bridge the digital divide. Leon graduated in Information Technology from Atma Jaya University Yogyakarta in 2003.

