Too Small to Live? Gov’t Says 14m² Homes Are the Future for Gen Z

Erfan Maruf
June 16, 2025 | 5:33 pm
SHARE
A visitor views a display of the downsized subsidized housing model in Jakarta on Sunday, June 15, 2025. Housing Minister Maruarar Sirait previously launched a public test of the compact housing concept, featuring a 25 m² plot and a 14 m² building. The showcased homes are available in one- and two-bedroom layouts. BeritaSatu Photo/Joanito De Saojoao.
A visitor views a display of the downsized subsidized housing model in Jakarta on Sunday, June 15, 2025. Housing Minister Maruarar Sirait previously launched a public test of the compact housing concept, featuring a 25 m² plot and a 14 m² building. The showcased homes are available in one- and two-bedroom layouts. BeritaSatu Photo/Joanito De Saojoao.

Jakarta. The government defended its plan to introduce smaller subsidized housing units in urban areas, following public backlash over proposals for homes as small as 14 square meters, smaller than a typical hotel room. Officials say the concept is still in its early stages and aimed at addressing the specific needs of young, low-income urban dwellers.

The Housing Ministry said the compact housing scheme is designed as an alternative for Gen Z residents and young professionals seeking affordable homes near their workplaces. The initiative is part of broader efforts to expand access to housing in increasingly expensive cities.

“We’re responding to feedback from young people, particularly Gen Z, who prioritize location over size,” said Sri Haryati, the ministry’s Director General for Urban Housing, during a press briefing on Monday. “This is a concept under discussion, and we’re open to input from all stakeholders.”

The ministry recently circulated a draft ministerial decree to developers and industry associations such as REI, Kadin, and HIPMI, inviting feedback on the proposal. The plan is limited to urban centers, while housing in rural areas will continue to follow existing standards.

Advertisement
Read More:
Indonesia to Issue SDG Bond So It Doesn’t Rely on Foreign Investors for Housing Program
Too Small to Live? Gov’t Says 14m² Homes Are the Future for Gen Z
A visitor views a display of the downsized subsidized housing model in Jakarta on Sunday, June 15, 2025. Housing Minister Maruarar Sirait previously launched a public test of the compact housing concept, featuring a 25 m² plot and a 14 m² building. The showcased homes are available in one- and two-bedroom layouts. BeritaSatu Photo/Joanito De Saojoao.
 

Critics have questioned whether homes as small as 14 square meters can meet livability standards. In response, Sri said the design complies with Indonesia’s National Standard (SNI), which considers air volume per person rather than floor area. A 14-square-meter unit can support a small family of up to three members, she added.

The initiative has gained backing from parts of the private sector. Thomas Jusman, Vice Chairman of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin), called the compact homes a “breakthrough” for informal sector workers earning around Rp3 million ($184) per month. Current subsidized mortgage installments often exceed Rp1.2 million monthly, while the proposed units aim to cut this to Rp600,000–Rp700,000.

“These homes offer a realistic option for those who are typically excluded from formal housing markets,” Jusman said. “Young people are often living in cramped boarding houses. A small but healthy home can be a national investment.”

Too Small to Live? Gov’t Says 14m² Homes Are the Future for Gen Z
A visitor views a display of the downsized subsidized housing model in Jakarta on Sunday, June 15, 2025. Housing Minister Maruarar Sirait previously launched a public test of the compact housing concept, featuring a 25 m² plot and a 14 m² building. The showcased homes are available in one- and two-bedroom layouts. BeritaSatu Photo/Joanito De Saojoao.

Lippo Karawaci, one of Indonesia’s major property developers, has completed mockups for 14- and 23-square-meter housing units. These would be built in areas east of Jakarta, such as Cikampek and Purwakarta, and priced from around Rp100 million. The houses will feature ceramic tile flooring, concrete structures, light brick walls, and basic sanitary facilities.

Fritz Atmodjo, Head of Project Management at Lippo Karawaci, said the mockups are intended to demonstrate feasibility, but the homes are not yet on the market. “We’re still in the early stages, and pricing is provisional,” he said.

The government is expected to revise regulations, including Government Regulation No. 12/2021, to accommodate the new housing concept if it proceeds. “We will ensure any changes remain aligned with the principle of decent and affordable housing for all,” Sri Haryati said.

Tags:
#Infrastructure
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Too Small to Live? Gov’t Says 14m² Homes Are the Future for Gen Z
News 4 hours ago

Too Small to Live? Gov’t Says 14m² Homes Are the Future for Gen Z

 Indonesia defends its plan for 14m² subsidized homes in cities, saying it suits young workers' needs and meets national livability standards
No Feud Here: Maruarar Says Hashim Dispute Overblown
Business Jun 6, 2025 | 10:27 pm

No Feud Here: Maruarar Says Hashim Dispute Overblown

 Maruarar clarified that the proposal to reduce land size remains in draft form and no decision has been made.
Gov’t Raises Salary Cap for Subsidized Home Buyers to Rp 13 Million
Business Apr 9, 2025 | 2:50 pm

Gov’t Raises Salary Cap for Subsidized Home Buyers to Rp 13 Million

 To maintain the integrity of the subsidy program, the resale of subsidized homes remains tightly regulated.
Gojek Drivers to Get Subsidized Homes Under Gov’t–GoTo Deal
News Apr 8, 2025 | 7:33 pm

Gojek Drivers to Get Subsidized Homes Under Gov’t–GoTo Deal

 Indonesia partners with GoTo to provide 2,000 subsidized homes for Gojek drivers, aiming to improve housing access for gig workers.
Gov’t to Blacklist Sloppy Housing Developers
Business Feb 12, 2025 | 12:38 pm

Gov’t to Blacklist Sloppy Housing Developers

 The government’s subsidy program aims to help low-income families purchase affordable homes while ensuring profitability for developers.
Housing Minister Proposes Using Corruption-Seized Land for 3 Million Houses Program
News Jan 15, 2025 | 8:25 am

Housing Minister Proposes Using Corruption-Seized Land for 3 Million Houses Program

 Housing Minister Maruarar Sirait plans to use seized land and state assets for the 3 Million Houses Program.

The Latest

Is This the MPV That Will Kill the Alphard? BYD Registers M9 Design in Indonesia
Tech 2 hours ago

Is This the MPV That Will Kill the Alphard? BYD Registers M9 Design in Indonesia

 BYD registers the design of its premium M9 MPV in Indonesia, signaling a potential launch amid the EV giant’s rapid market expansion.
When the Newsmakers Became the Newscasters: VIPs Step Into the Studio at Beritasatu TV
Lifestyle 2 hours ago

When the Newsmakers Became the Newscasters: VIPs Step Into the Studio at Beritasatu TV

 Nothing out of the ordinary -- until you realize that the newscaster isn’t a trained journalist.
Backlash Grows After Minister Labels 1998 Mass Rapes as ‘Rumors’
News 2 hours ago

Backlash Grows After Minister Labels 1998 Mass Rapes as ‘Rumors’

 Minister Fadli Zon sparks outrage after calling 1998 riot rapes “rumors”; officials, activists push back against erasing victims’ voices.
Mayor Dedie Talks of Bogor Transportation on His BeritaSatu TV's Anchor Debut
Lifestyle 3 hours ago

Mayor Dedie Talks of Bogor Transportation on His BeritaSatu TV's Anchor Debut

 Bogor Mayor Dedie A Rachim talked of the city's transportation when he tried becoming a news presenter on BeritaSatu TV.
Military Court Sentences Navy Sailor to Life for Murdering Young Reporter
News 3 hours ago

Military Court Sentences Navy Sailor to Life for Murdering Young Reporter

 An Indonesian Navy sailor is sentenced to life in prison for the premeditated murder of his journalist girlfriend, Juwita, in Banjarbaru.
News Index

Most Popular

Australian Man Killed, Another Injured in Bali Villa Shooting
1
Australian Man Killed, Another Injured in Bali Villa Shooting
2
Bilateral Energy, Trade in Focus as Prabowo Begins State Visit to Singapore
3
Indonesia Lifts Quota on Live Cattle Imports to Boost Meat and Dairy Supply
4
Bloody Brawl Erupts at Cockfighting Arena in Bali, Leaving One Dead
5
Australian National Caught Carrying Drugs during Traffic Stop in Bali
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED