Top Justice Ministry Official Edward Hiariej Named as Corruption Suspect

Muhammad Aulia
November 9, 2023 | 11:12 pm
Edward Omar Sharif Hiariej, right, a deputy for the justice minister, speaks with journalists after undergoing an interrogation at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) building in Jakarta on March 20, 2023. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)
Edward Omar Sharif Hiariej, right, a deputy for the justice minister, speaks with journalists after undergoing an interrogation at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) building in Jakarta on March 20, 2023. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

Jakarta. The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) confirmed on Thursday that Edward Omar Sharif Hiariej, who serves as a deputy to the justice minister, is facing corruption charges. While the details of the ongoing investigation have not been disclosed, KPK Deputy Chairman Alexander Marwata revealed that four individuals, including Edward, are implicated in the corruption case.

"It's true that the deputy of the justice minister has been identified as a suspect according to a warrant that we signed around two weeks ago," Alexander told reporters at the KPK headquarters in Jakarta.

"There are currently four suspects -- three as the alleged recipients of bribe money and one as the suspected giver," Alexander added, without providing further details.

In March, the non-governmental group Indonesia Police Watch (IPW) lodged a complaint with the KPK, alleging a payment of Rp 7 billion to Edward. The KPK's investigation directorate initiated inquiries in response to this report.

Following his interrogation by KPK investigators in March, Edward denied any wrongdoing and suggested that he did not take the allegations against him seriously.

In light of the KPK's confirmation, IPW Chairman Sugeng Teguh Santoso urged the commission to intensify its investigation by questioning Edward's two assistants, who were alleged to have been involved in the transfer of illicit money.

As of now, Edward has not provided any comments in response to these developments.

Edward rose to fame after he testified as a legal expert in defense of President Joko Widodo in the election dispute challenging the president's reelection at the Constitutional Court in 2019.

Tags:
#Corruption
Keywords:
