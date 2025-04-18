Traffic Eases at Tanjung Priok Port After Gridlock Paralyzes North Jakarta Arteries

Yohannes Tohap
April 18, 2025 | 10:33 am
SHARE
Police officers direct traffic in North Jakarta on Friday, April 18, 2025. Congestion at Tanjung Priok Port eases after a surge in port activity caused severe gridlock. (Beritasatu.com/Yohannes Tohap)
Police officers direct traffic in North Jakarta on Friday, April 18, 2025. Congestion at Tanjung Priok Port eases after a surge in port activity caused severe gridlock. (Beritasatu.com/Yohannes Tohap)

Jakarta. Traffic flow around Tanjung Priok Port in North Jakarta has gradually improved as of early Friday morning after a day-long gridlock that brought parts of the city to a near standstill.

Previously stranded vehicles have started to move again. The congestion had severely impacted several arterial roads, effectively paralyzing sections of North Jakarta on Thursday.

Beritasatu.com reporters on the ground observed traffic officers from the Jakarta Metropolitan Police’s Traffic Directorate and the North Jakarta Traffic Unit actively managing flow with diversions at several access points to the port.

By early morning, traffic on major roads like Jalan Sulawesi and Jalan Enggano near the port was visibly smooth, with no significant queues of vehicles.

Advertisement
Read More:
North Jakarta Traffic Nightmare Turns 5km Trip Into 5-Hour Crawl

Dina, a Tanjung Priok resident, was among the many commuters affected. She had to abandon her taxi due to the unbearable traffic.

“I was returning from Kota Tua in West Jakarta and ended up stuck for over an hour. I got off near Ancol gate and booked an online motorcycle ride just to get home faster,” she said.

Jakarta Metro Police Traffic Director, Senior Commissioner Komarudin, said authorities had implemented several emergency measures, including temporarily halting thousands of trucks en route to the port via the Cikampek Toll Road.

“We’ve taken steps to regulate the influx of trucks heading to the port. Based on the latest data, we expect around 2,500 additional vehicles to enter the area,” Komarudin said during a briefing at Post 9 of Tanjung Priok Port.

“To ease existing congestion, we coordinated to delay truck entry from the Cikampek direction, allowing us to first address the traffic already inside the port,” he added.

The massive jam began Thursday morning, triggered by a surge in loading and unloading activities at the port. Affected roads included Jalan Cakung Cilincing Raya, Jalan Yos Sudarso, and Jalan RE Martadinata. The resulting congestion severely disrupted daily life and mobility in the surrounding areas.

Tags:
#Transportation
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Severe Two-Day Traffic Jam at Tanjung Priok Port Causes Rp 120 Billion Losses for Truck Operators
Business 28 minutes ago

Severe Two-Day Traffic Jam at Tanjung Priok Port Causes Rp 120 Billion Losses for Truck Operators

 Two-day traffic jam at Tanjung Priok Port causes Rp 120 billion in losses for truckers due to fuel costs, delays, and expired gate passes.
Former Circus Performers Accuse OCI of Abuse, Founder Denies Allegations
News 2 hours ago

Former Circus Performers Accuse OCI of Abuse, Founder Denies Allegations

 Former OCI performers allege abuse, exploitation, and unpaid labor. Taman Safari denies any ties to OCI
Indonesia Begins 60-Day Trade Talks with US, Offers Commodity Imports for Tariff Relief
Business 3 hours ago

Indonesia Begins 60-Day Trade Talks with US, Offers Commodity Imports for Tariff Relief

 Indonesia opens 60-day trade talks with US, focusing on tariff relief and boosting energy and agriculture imports.
Traffic Eases at Tanjung Priok Port After Gridlock Paralyzes North Jakarta Arteries
News 4 hours ago

Traffic Eases at Tanjung Priok Port After Gridlock Paralyzes North Jakarta Arteries

 Traffic at Tanjung Priok Port eases after severe gridlock paralyzed North Jakarta roads due to a surge in port activity.
Scientists Detect Possible Chemical Signs of Life on Distant Planet
Tech 14 hours ago

Scientists Detect Possible Chemical Signs of Life on Distant Planet

 Astronomers detect chemicals linked to life on distant exoplanet K2-18b, but say more research is needed to confirm the discovery.
News Index

Most Popular

Prosecutors Seize 28 Luxury Vehicles from Lawyer in Jakarta Court Bribery Scandal
1
Prosecutors Seize 28 Luxury Vehicles from Lawyer in Jakarta Court Bribery Scandal
2
North Jakarta Traffic Nightmare Turns 5km Trip Into 5-Hour Crawl
3
‘We Might Lose Our Customers’: Gov’t Told to Cut Palm Oil Export Duty as US Tariff Looms
4
Indonesia Tells US It Has Made Foreign Investment Easier as Tariff Talks Begin
5
Japan, Indonesia Send Envoys to US Over Tariffs, China Picks New Trade Negotiator
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED