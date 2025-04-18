Traffic Eases at Tanjung Priok Port After Gridlock Paralyzes North Jakarta Arteries

Jakarta. Traffic flow around Tanjung Priok Port in North Jakarta has gradually improved as of early Friday morning after a day-long gridlock that brought parts of the city to a near standstill.

Previously stranded vehicles have started to move again. The congestion had severely impacted several arterial roads, effectively paralyzing sections of North Jakarta on Thursday.

Beritasatu.com reporters on the ground observed traffic officers from the Jakarta Metropolitan Police’s Traffic Directorate and the North Jakarta Traffic Unit actively managing flow with diversions at several access points to the port.

By early morning, traffic on major roads like Jalan Sulawesi and Jalan Enggano near the port was visibly smooth, with no significant queues of vehicles.

Dina, a Tanjung Priok resident, was among the many commuters affected. She had to abandon her taxi due to the unbearable traffic.

“I was returning from Kota Tua in West Jakarta and ended up stuck for over an hour. I got off near Ancol gate and booked an online motorcycle ride just to get home faster,” she said.

Jakarta Metro Police Traffic Director, Senior Commissioner Komarudin, said authorities had implemented several emergency measures, including temporarily halting thousands of trucks en route to the port via the Cikampek Toll Road.

“We’ve taken steps to regulate the influx of trucks heading to the port. Based on the latest data, we expect around 2,500 additional vehicles to enter the area,” Komarudin said during a briefing at Post 9 of Tanjung Priok Port.

“To ease existing congestion, we coordinated to delay truck entry from the Cikampek direction, allowing us to first address the traffic already inside the port,” he added.

The massive jam began Thursday morning, triggered by a surge in loading and unloading activities at the port. Affected roads included Jalan Cakung Cilincing Raya, Jalan Yos Sudarso, and Jalan RE Martadinata. The resulting congestion severely disrupted daily life and mobility in the surrounding areas.

