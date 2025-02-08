Truck Crashes into Parked Car, Killing Four in Another Deadly West Java Accident

Sukabumi. A truck carrying rocks overturned and crashed into a parked car, killing at least four people in the West Java town of Sukabumi on Saturday afternoon. This marks the second deadly truck accident in West Java within four days.

Police said the accident occurred when a Mitsubishi Fuso truck with a Bogor license plate suddenly lost balance and overturned on Pelabuhan Ratu Street. The truck collapsed onto a stationary passenger car, according to 2nd Inspector Yanuar Fajar from the Sukabumi Traffic Police.

"The truck hit an Isuzu Panther with license plate B 8644 HN, which was parked on the roadside. The car had 10 passengers inside," Yanuar said. Two people died at the scene, while two others succumbed to their injuries at Pelabuhan Ratu Municipal Hospital. Six others sustained injuries, ranging from minor to serious.

The deceased included Panata, the driver of the Isuzu Panther, as well as three passengers: Wili Prayoga, Nyai Sumarnah, and Arsa, all of whom suffered fatal head injuries.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the accident was caused by a faulty brake system in the truck.

An eyewitness, identified as Keke, said the Isuzu Panther was parked near a grocery store when the truck lost control and crashed into it. The impact sent building stones from the truck flying into the car, which may have worsened the casualties. Rescue workers had to remove the scattered stones before they could extricate the victims from the wreckage.

This tragedy comes just four days after another fatal truck accident in Bogor, West Java, where a water gallon truck lost control near a tollgate, causing a pileup that left eight people dead. Investigators believe the Bogor crash was also caused by a brake failure, which led the truck to slam into slow-moving vehicles waiting in line at the toll booth.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: