Trump Administration Removes White House Spanish-Language Page

Washington. Shortly after President Donald Trump’s inauguration, the new administration removed the Spanish-language version of the official White House website. The page, previously located at https://www.whitehouse.gov/es/, now directs users to an "Error 404" message.

The link also included a "Go Home" button that led viewers to a page featuring a video montage of Trump during his first term and on the campaign trail. This button was later updated to read "Go To Home Page."

Hispanic advocacy groups expressed confusion and frustration over the abrupt change, citing concerns about the administration’s communication with the Latino community that had been vital to his political success.

In addition to the website, the Spanish-language White House Twitter account, @LaCasaBlanca, and the government’s page on reproductive freedom were also removed. However, the Spanish versions of several government agency websites, including those of the Department of Labor, Justice, and Agriculture, remained accessible as of Tuesday.

When questioned about the changes, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Harrison Fields stated that the administration is "committed to bringing back online the Spanish translation section of the website." He added that the White House is in the process of editing and tweaking its website, and that some archived content had been temporarily removed.

The Spanish version of the White House page was first removed by Trump’s administration in 2017, although officials then promised to reinstate it. President Joe Biden revived the page in 2021.

The page’s removal coincided with Trump’s executive orders on his first day in office, including a crackdown on illegal immigration—a central pledge from his campaign. Trump declared a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border and announced plans to deploy U.S. troops to assist immigration agents, while restricting refugee and asylum access.

According to 2023 Census Bureau estimates, about 43.4 million Americans—13.7 percent of the U.S. population aged 5 and older—speak Spanish at home. The US has no official language.

