Trump Claims Ceasefire between Iran and Israel after Iran’s Missile Attack on US Base in Qatar

Associated Press
June 24, 2025 | 7:47 am
SHARE
In this photo released on Monday, June 23, 2025, by Iranian army press service, Iran's army commander-in-chief Gen. Amir Hatami, center, accompanied by high ranked army commanders, speaks in a video call with top commanders of the army, in Zolfaghar central headquarters, Iran, as portraits of the late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, left, and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei hang on the wall. (Iranian Army Press Service via AP)
In this photo released on Monday, June 23, 2025, by Iranian army press service, Iran's army commander-in-chief Gen. Amir Hatami, center, accompanied by high ranked army commanders, speaks in a video call with top commanders of the army, in Zolfaghar central headquarters, Iran, as portraits of the late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, left, and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei hang on the wall. (Iranian Army Press Service via AP)

US President Donald Trump claimed that Israel and Iran had agreed to a “complete and total ceasefire" soon after Iran launched a limited missile attack Monday on a US military base in Qatar, retaliating for the American bombing of its nuclear sites. Israel and Iran did not immediately acknowledge any ceasefire and heavy Israeli strikes continued in Tehran and other cities early Tuesday.

Trump posted on Truth Social that the 24-hour phased-in ceasefire will begin at approximately midnight Tuesday eastern time, giving the two countries six hours to have “wound down and completed their in progress, final missions." He said it would bring an “Official END” to the war.

The Israeli military declined to comment on Trump’s statement, and the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment. There was also no immediate comment from Iran.

Iran’s UN mission also declined to comment on Trump’s ceasefire post, and the Israeli mission said it had no immediate comment.

Advertisement

Speaking on Iranian state television, an overnight anchor repeatedly referred to a “Trump-claimed” ceasefire, without saying whether Tehran accepted it. The anchor noted: “Simultaneously with Trump’s claim of a ceasefire, the Zionist enemy targeted several points in the cities of Tehran, Urmia and Rasht, including a residential area in the capital.”

Israel’s military put out a warning earlier that District 6 in Tehran could be struck.

Iran's attack Monday indicated it was prepared to step back from escalating tensions in the volatile region. The US was warned by Iran in advance, and there were no casualties, said Trump, who dismissed the attack as a “very weak response.”

Qatar condemned the attack on Al Udeid Air Base as “a flagrant violation" of its sovereignty, airspace, and international law. Qatar said it intercepted all but one missile, though it was not clear if that missile caused any damage.

Iran said the volley matched the number of bombs dropped by the United States on Iranian nuclear sites over the weekend. Iran also said it targeted the base because it was outside of populated areas.

Those comments, made immediately after the attack, suggested Iran wanted to de-escalate with the United States, something Trump himself said after the strikes early Sunday on Iran.

Qatar’s Maj. Gen. Shayeq Al Hajri said 19 missiles were fired at the base that is home to the Combined Air Operations Center, which provides command and control of air power across the region, as well as the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing, the largest such wing in the world. Trump said 14 missiles were fired, 13 were knocked down, and one was “set free” because it posed no threat.

Iran announced the attack on state television as martial music played. A caption on screen called it “a mighty and successful response" to "America’s aggression.”

Just before the explosions, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian wrote on the social platform X: “We neither initiated the war nor seeking it. But we will not leave the invasion to the great Iran without an answer.”

Earlier reports that a missile was launched at a base housing American forces in Iraq were a false alarm, a senior US military official said. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to comment publicly, said debris from a malfunctioning Iranian missile targeting Israel had triggered an alert of an impending attack on the Ain al-Assad base.

Israel Expands War to Include Symbolic Targets
On the 11th day of the conflict, Israel and Iran traded airstrikes that have become a reality for civilians in both countries since Israel started the war to target Tehran’s rapidly advancing nuclear program.

Iran struck Israel with a barrage of missiles and drones while Israel said it attacked “regime targets and government repression bodies in the heart of Tehran.”

But Israeli officials insisted they did not seek the overthrow of Iran’s government, their archenemy since the country’s 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The latest strikes unfolded only hours after Trump himself mentioned the possibility of regime change, a day after inserting America into the war with its stealth-bomber strike on three Iranian nuclear sites.

“If the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn’t there be a Regime change???” he asked on his Truth Social website.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt later described Trump as “simply raising a question.”

The US strikes over the weekend prompted fears of a wider regional conflict. Iran said the US had crossed “a very big red line” with its risky gambit to strike with missiles and 30,000-pound bunker-buster bombs.

Israel aims to wind down the war in the coming days, but that will depend on the Iranians, an Israeli official said on condition of anonymity to discuss high-level internal deliberations. The official spoke before Trump's announcement about a ceasefire.

Israel’s preferred outcome is for Iran to agree to a ceasefire and reenter negotiations with the US over its nuclear program, the official said. But Israel is prepared for the possibility of an extended low-intensity war of attrition or period of “quiet for quiet,” in which it would closely monitor Iran’s activities and strike if it identifies new threats.

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Trump’s Tariff: Between Supreme TACO and Supreme Court
Opinion 41 minutes ago

Trump’s Tariff: Between Supreme TACO and Supreme Court

 Trump's sweeping tariffs face legal defeat, with US court ruling his emergency powers over trade went too far, risking economic fallout.
Trump Claims Ceasefire between Iran and Israel after Iran’s Missile Attack on US Base in Qatar
News 2 hours ago

Trump Claims Ceasefire between Iran and Israel after Iran’s Missile Attack on US Base in Qatar

 The US was warned by Iran in advance, and there were no casualties, said Trump, who dismissed the attack as a “very weak response.”
Analyst Warns Oil Prices Could Surpass $100 as Iran-Israel Tensions Escalate
Business 18 hours ago

Analyst Warns Oil Prices Could Surpass $100 as Iran-Israel Tensions Escalate

 While the baseline for global oil prices has hovered around $70 per barrel, current geopolitical risks could double that figure.
Indonesian Evacuees from Iran to Arrive in Jakarta Tomorrow
News 19 hours ago

Indonesian Evacuees from Iran to Arrive in Jakarta Tomorrow

 The first batch of Indonesian evacuees from Iran will begin landing in Jakarta on Tuesday.
Pakistan Condemns Trump for Bombing Iran A Day after Recommending Him for Nobel Peace Prize
News 19 hours ago

Pakistan Condemns Trump for Bombing Iran A Day after Recommending Him for Nobel Peace Prize

 The Himalayan region of Kashmir is divided between Pakistan and India but claimed by both in its entirety.
Indonesia Predicted to Grow Just 4.5 Pct This Year if Israel-Iran War Doesn’t Stop
Business 22 hours ago

Indonesia Predicted to Grow Just 4.5 Pct This Year if Israel-Iran War Doesn’t Stop

 Analyst Bhima Yudhistira also says the looming Strait of Hormuz closure will cause oil prices to soar.
Indonesia Calls for Anti-Nuclear Weapon Pact as Israel-Iran War Heats Up
News Jun 23, 2025 | 9:14 am

Indonesia Calls for Anti-Nuclear Weapon Pact as Israel-Iran War Heats Up

 Indonesia also says that nuclear facilities must never be attacked, regardless of the circumstances, as the Israel-Iran war heats up.
US Joins Israel-Iran War and Strikes 3 Iranian Nuclear Sites
News Jun 22, 2025 | 9:56 am

US Joins Israel-Iran War and Strikes 3 Iranian Nuclear Sites

 President Donald Trump said Iran’s key nuclear sites were “completely and fully obliterated.”
Federal Judge Blocks Trump Effort to Keep Harvard From Hosting Foreign Students
News Jun 21, 2025 | 3:22 am

Federal Judge Blocks Trump Effort to Keep Harvard From Hosting Foreign Students

 Harvard sued the Department of Homeland Security in May after the agency withdrew the school’s certification to host foreign students.
Things to Know about Iran's Supreme Leader as He Faces His Greatest Test
News Jun 20, 2025 | 1:56 pm

Things to Know about Iran's Supreme Leader as He Faces His Greatest Test

 Khamenei has ruled three times longer than the late Khomeini and has shaped Iran’s Islamic Republic perhaps even more dramatically.

The Latest

Trump’s Tariff: Between Supreme TACO and Supreme Court
Opinion 41 minutes ago

Trump’s Tariff: Between Supreme TACO and Supreme Court

 Trump's sweeping tariffs face legal defeat, with US court ruling his emergency powers over trade went too far, risking economic fallout.
Indonesia Warns Citizens Abroad after Iran Attacks US Base in Qatar
News 2 hours ago

Indonesia Warns Citizens Abroad after Iran Attacks US Base in Qatar

 Indonesia is warning its citizens in the Middle East to be cautious after Iran struck a US base in Qatar.
Jakarta Governor Vows to Remove Derelict Monorail Pillars Blighting City Streets
News 2 hours ago

Jakarta Governor Vows to Remove Derelict Monorail Pillars Blighting City Streets

 The monorail pillars, relics of an ambitious but failed transit project, have long symbolized Jakarta’s past infrastructure missteps.
Trump Claims Ceasefire between Iran and Israel after Iran’s Missile Attack on US Base in Qatar
News 2 hours ago

Trump Claims Ceasefire between Iran and Israel after Iran’s Missile Attack on US Base in Qatar

 The US was warned by Iran in advance, and there were no casualties, said Trump, who dismissed the attack as a “very weak response.”
KPK Questions Preacher Khalid Basalamah in Hajj Quota Case, May Summon Former Minister
News 14 hours ago

KPK Questions Preacher Khalid Basalamah in Hajj Quota Case, May Summon Former Minister

 KPK may summon Gus Yaqut and has questioned Khalid Basalamah as it investigates suspected corruption in the 2024 special Hajj quota.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Condemns Canadian Website for Advertising Its Islands for Sale
1
Indonesia Condemns Canadian Website for Advertising Its Islands for Sale
2
Jakarta Aims to Stay Indonesia’s Economic Powerhouse as Capital Relocation Looms
3
Over 20,000 Live Cattle Imported from Australia to Boost Indonesia’s Meat and Dairy Output
4
US Joins Israel-Iran War and Strikes 3 Iranian Nuclear Sites
5
Indonesia Calls for Anti-Nuclear Weapon Pact as Israel-Iran War Heats Up
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED