Trump Considers Lowering China Tariffs to 80% Ahead of Trade Talks

Associated Press
May 9, 2025 | 9:36 pm
US President Donald Trump listens after signing executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House on Feb. 3, 2025 in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
US President Donald Trump listens after signing executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House on Feb. 3, 2025 in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Washington. President Donald Trump on Friday suggested reducing US tariffs on Chinese goods from 145 percent to 80 percent ahead of high-level trade talks this weekend, signaling a potential de-escalation in the prolonged trade war between the world’s two largest economies.

The proposed move comes as top US officials, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, prepare to meet with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in Geneva. These are the most significant US-China trade talks in months, as both sides seek a path forward amid growing economic strain and market anxiety.

“80% Tariff on China seems right! Up to Scott B,” Trump posted on his social media platform Friday morning, referring to Bessent, one of his key advisers on trade. Trump also urged China to open its markets more broadly, writing, “WOULD BE SO GOOD FOR THEM!!! CLOSED MARKETS DON'T WORK ANYMORE!!!”

Trump’s administration imposed steep tariffs on Chinese imports in early April, triggering retaliation from Beijing and escalating tensions. The US currently levies 145 percent tariffs on Chinese goods, while China’s retaliatory tariffs stand at 125 percent. The trade war has disrupted supply chains and contributed to higher prices for US consumers.

Read More:
The More Trump Talks About Making Trade Deals, The More Confusing The Tariff Picture Gets

Part of the US tariff package includes a 20 percent levy aimed at pressuring Beijing to curb the export of chemicals used in fentanyl production. This component is expected to remain untouched during this weekend’s negotiations.

While reducing the tariffs to 80 percent would still represent a historically high level of trade protectionism, it marks a notable softening in tone from the Trump administration. It also represents a shift from Trump’s April 2 “Liberation Day” announcement, when he pledged a combined 74 percent tariff rate on Chinese imports, well below the current rate but also below the 80% he floated Friday.

Trump had previously stated that he would not consider lowering tariffs without substantive concessions from China. However, in an Oval Office appearance Thursday, he hinted at a possible reduction if talks go well. “Right now, you can't get any higher,” Trump said of the 145 percent rate. “We know it's coming down.”

Despite this openness to negotiation, questions remain about Trump’s broader trade strategy. He has long argued that tariff revenues can help offset his income tax cuts, but such high duties risk stifling trade altogether. At the same time, his desire to isolate China economically is complicated by his simultaneous imposition of tariffs on U.S. allies, making a unified front on trade policy more difficult to achieve.

Trump’s public statements have often appeared to undercut his own negotiating stance. He has repeatedly shifted positions on tariffs, vacillating between threats and overtures as he balances inflation concerns with his belief that trade duties can reshape global commerce in favor of the United States.

The weekend’s talks in Geneva will be closely watched by global markets and policymakers eager to see whether rhetoric can translate into meaningful progress.

